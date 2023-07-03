A homeless person lies on the sidewalk while holding a water bottle, Sunday, July 2, 2023, in downtown Los Angeles. Excessive heat warnings remain in place in many areas across the U.S. and are expected to last at least through Monday. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Sports

Newcastle signs AC Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali as it prepares for Champions League return

Italy's Sandro Tonali leaves the pitch dejected at the end of the Euro 2023 U21 Championship soccer match between Italy and Norway at the Cluj Arena stadium in Cluj, Romania, Wednesday, June 28, 2023.(AP Photo/Raed Krishan)

Italy’s Sandro Tonali leaves the pitch dejected at the end of the Euro 2023 U21 Championship soccer match between Italy and Norway at the Cluj Arena stadium in Cluj, Romania, Wednesday, June 28, 2023.(AP Photo/Raed Krishan)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By JAMES ROBSON
 
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Saudi-backed Newcastle spent big to sign Sandro Tonali from AC Milan on Monday and take the midfielder away from the club he supported as a child.

The Italy international joined for an undisclosed fee and has signed a contract until 2028, the club said. The fee is reportedly up to 60 million pounds ($76.3 million).

“He is an exceptional talent and has the mentality, physicality and technical attributes to be a great fit for us,” Newcastle manager Eddie Howe said. “At 23, Sandro already has important experience as a key player in one of Europe’s top leagues and in the Champions League, as well as playing for his country.

“But he also has the opportunity and potential to grow and evolve with us, and I’m excited to add him to our squad as we approach the exciting season ahead.”

Newcastle is preparing for life back in the Champions League after qualifying for European club soccer’s elite competition for first time since 2003 last season.

Tonali was part of Milan’s Italian league title-winning team of 2022. The former Brescia player has made 14 appearances for his country.

“First of all, I want to thank Newcastle United because they are giving me a huge opportunity for my career,” Tonali said. “I want to repay the trust on the pitch, giving it my all, as I always have. I’m really excited about playing at St. James’ Park, I can’t wait to feel the warmth of the fans.”

Tonali also sent a message to Milan fans via Instagram.

“I understand that this goodbye could cause mixed emotions and that’s normal when you leave behind a big piece of your heart,” he wrote. “But it’s important to remember that in soccer, as well as in life, changes sometimes result in growth for everyone.”

Tonali added that he hopes “this isn’t a goodbye but an ‘arrivederci’ (see you again).”

Tonali is Newcastle’s first major signing this off-season as Howe aims to build a squad capable of competing in the Premier League and Europe.

Newcastle has also been linked with a move for Southampton fullback Tino Livramento and potential loans for midfielders Kalvin Phillips from Manchester City and Conor Gallagher from Chelsea.

Eighteen-year-old Gambia forward Yankuba Minteh has joined from Danish team Odense, but will spend a year on loan at Dutch club Feyenoord.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports