Beyoncé concert film
Nobel Prize
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
Trump fraud trial
Ford probe
U.S. News

Man nears settlement with bars he says overserved a driver accused of killing his new bride

FILE - This undated photo provided by the family of Samantha Miller shows her and her groom-to-be Aric Hutchinson. Two bars in Folly Beach, S.C., accused of overserving Jamie Lee Komoroski, who authorities say drunkenly hit a golf cart carrying the newlywed couple on April 28, 2023, killing Miller, have reached a settlement with the groom, who was seriously injured. (Family photo via AP, File)

FILE - This undated photo provided by the family of Samantha Miller shows her and her groom-to-be Aric Hutchinson. Two bars in Folly Beach, S.C., accused of overserving Jamie Lee Komoroski, who authorities say drunkenly hit a golf cart carrying the newlywed couple on April 28, 2023, killing Miller, have reached a settlement with the groom, who was seriously injured. (Family photo via AP, File)

 
Share

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (AP) — Two bars accused of overserving a woman who authorities say drunkenly hit a golf cart carrying a newlywed couple away from their reception, killing the bride, have reached a tentative settlement with the groom, who was seriously injured.

The Drop In Bar & Deli and The Crab Shack have agreed to pay “certain sums” to Aric Hutchinson that were described by his lawyer as “reasonable,” according to a Sept. 28 petition for approval in Charleston County Court in South Carolina.

The settlement is confidential, and the case will continue against other defendants, Hutchinson’s attorney, Daniel Dalton, said in an email. A judge must approve the settlement.

The April 28 crash killed Samantha Miller, 34, and wounded three other occupants of the golf cart. Aric Hutchinson survived with a brain injury and multiple broken bones.

Other news
Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright (0) is tackled by South Carolina linebacker Bam Martin-Scott (22) and defensive back Jalon Kilgore (24) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Milton, sack-happy defense lead No. 21 Tennessee to 41-20 revenge victory over South Carolina
FILE - This photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows the state's death chamber in Columbia, S.C., including the electric chair, right, and a firing squad chair, left. South Carolina told a court Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, it has obtained drugs needed to carry out lethal injections and is ready to perform the state’s first execution in over 12 years. (South Carolina Department of Corrections via AP, File)
South Carolina inmates want executions paused while new lethal injection method is studied
Tiffany Janae Carroll, 36, appears by video monitor at a state parole board hearing in Columbia, S.C. on Sept. 27, 2023. Carroll was denied early release on Wednesday from her 15-year prison sentence for fatally stabbing her abuser six years ago. (AP Photo/James Pollard)
Parole has been denied again for a woman serving 15 years in prison for fatally stabbing her abuser

An attorney for The Crab Shack did not respond Monday afternoon to an email from AP seeking more details. The AP also sent a request for comment to the email listed on Drop In’s website.

Hutchinson charged in a wrongful death lawsuit that Jamie Lee Komoroski “slurred and staggered” across several bars around Folly Beach before speeding in her Toyota Camry with a blood-alcohol concentration more than three times the legal limit.

El Gallo Bar & Grill, Snapper Jacks, The Drop In Bar & Deli and The Crab Shack all either allowed her to become intoxicated or continued selling alcohol when she had already grown far too drunk, according to the lawsuit, brought by Hutchinson as the manager of his late wife’s estate.

That complaint also accuses Komoroski’s employer of negligence and recklessness. An unnamed supervisor at Taco Boy — where Komoroski had recently begun serving at the time of the crash — allegedly coerced her into consuming “a dangerous amount of alcohol” at an employee function that night. The restaurant has denied there was an officially sanctioned work event.

A separate criminal case recently took a step forward when a state grand jury indicted Komoroski. Court documents filed last month show that indictments returned Sept. 12 charge Komoroski with felony driving under the influence resulting in death, reckless homicide, and two counts of felony driving under the influence resulting in great bodily injury, news outlets reported.

Her attorneys did not respond immediately to an email seeking comment.

Komoroski was denied bond this summer while facing charges of reckless vehicular homicide and three counts of driving under the influence causing death or great bodily injury.