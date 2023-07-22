Former Spokesman-Review editor arrested and accused of paying girls for sexually explicit images

FILE - Honoree Tony Bennett arrives at the Los Angeles Confidential Magazine 2012 Grammys Celebration in Beverly Hills, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 9, 2012. Bennett, the eminent and timeless stylist whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as "I Left My Heart In San Francisco" graced a decadeslong career that brought him admirers from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga, died Friday, July 21, 2023. He was 96. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)
Tony Bennett dies
United States' Lindsey Horan speaks to the media during a FIFA Women's World Cup press conference at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
US in Women’s World Cup
FILE - News media wait outside of the Alto Lee Adams Sr. U.S. Courthouse where their is a pretrial conference to discuss procedures for handling classified information in the case against former President Donald Trump, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Fort Pierce, Fla. A federal judge in Florida has set a trial date for next May for Trump in a case charging him with illegally retaining hundreds of classified documents. The May 20, 2024, trial date was set by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
Trump trial date set
North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley speaks during a news conference on Friday, July 21, 2023 in Fargo, N.D. The man who shot three Fargo police officers and a civilian, killing one of the officers before an officer killed him, searched the internet for terms including “explosive ammo” and “kill fast,” as well as for what crowded area events might be happening in and around North Dakota's largest city, authorities said Friday. ( KFGO via AP)
Fargo shooting updates
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) makes a free kick to score a goal during the second half of a Leagues Cup soccer match against Cruz Azul, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Inter Miami defeated Cruz Azul 2-1. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lionel Messi debut
U.S. News

Former Spokesman-Review editor arrested and accused of paying girls for sexually explicit images

 
Share

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A former Washington state newspaper editor was arrested on allegations of paying girls in exchange for sexually explicit images.

Steve Smith, 73, was executive editor of The Spokesman-Review in Spokane from 2002 to 2008. Washington State Patrol detectives arrested Smith Thursday on 10 counts of first-degree possession of depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, KHQ reported.

He declined a jail interview with The Spokesman-Review Thursday evening. At a hearing Friday, he was ordered held on $25,000 bond. The Associated Press was unable Friday evening to locate an attorney who could speak for Smith.

Other news
FILE - A person shows their scan card for their personal selection numbers for a ticket for a Powerball drawing on Nov. 7, 2022, at a convenience store in Renfrew, Pa. A winning ticket has been sold in California for Wednesday's drawing on July 19, 2023, for the Powerball jackpot worth $1 billion. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
What are the 10 largest US lottery jackpots ever won?
Here is a look at the 10 largest U.S. jackpots that have been won and the states where the winning tickets were sold.
A large smoke plume from an industrial fire fueled by wood chip piles at an paper plant in Longview, Wash., is seen at sunset, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. The fire at Nippon Dynawave Packaging is worsening air quality in northwest Oregon and southwest Washington and officials warned those in the immediate area to stay inside and keep doors and windows closed. No injuries have been reported and officials are investigating. (Matt Esnayra/Longview Daily News via AP)
Industrial fire at Washington paper mill worsens air quality in Portland
An industrial fire fueled by wood chip piles at an paper plant in southwest Washington is worsening air quality in the Portland area.
FILE - Police walk past evidence markers at a scene on Sept. 3, 2020, in Lacey, Wash., where Michael Reinoehl, a man suspected of fatally shooting a supporter of a right-wing group was killed as investigators moved in to arrest him. Reinoehl's estate has sued over his killing in federal court on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. The lawsuit alleges that officers, who had obtained an arrest warrant just hours before in the chaotic aftermath of the Portland shooting, had no other plan than to use deadly force against Reinoehl.(AP Photo/Ted Warren, File)
Estate of anti-fascist shot and killed by police in Washington state files wrongful death lawsuit
A federal lawsuit alleges police in Washington state had no plan other than to use deadly force against a fugitive who was on the run days after shooting a member of a far-right group when supporters of then-President Donald Trump and Black Lives Matter protesters clashed in Portland, Oregon, street
FILE - An inmate huddles under a heavy blanket on a bunk in the psychiatric unit of the Pierce County Jail in Tacoma, Wash, on Oct. 15, 2014. A federal judge has found Washington state in contempt and ordered it to pay more than $100 million in fines for failing to provide timely psychiatric services to mentally ill people who are forced to wait in jails for weeks or months. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
Judge holds Washington state in contempt for not providing services to mentally ill people in jails
A federal judge has found Washington state in contempt and ordered it to pay more than $100 million for failing to provide timely psychiatric services to mentally ill people who must wait in jails for weeks.

An account in Smith’s name for a mobile cash payment service was linked to an investigation into children using social media to send sexually explicit photos of themselves in exchange for money sent to them via the app, according to court documents.

The victims, 10-to-14-year-old girls, sent images to an Instagram account and received money through a cash app account. Internet activity of both accounts were traced to Smith’s Spokane home, the documents said.

Chat conversations showed Smith was aware of the girls’ ages, the documents said.

He had a “very large amount” of images depicting child sexual abuse and was actively downloading more when investigations searched his home Thursday, the documents said, adding that when a detective asked if he knew why they were there with a search warrant he replied, “yes, it’s probably from what I have been downloading.”

After leaving The Spokesman-Review, Smith served as a journalism clinical associate professor at the University of Idaho, specializing in teaching journalism ethics. He retired in 2020.

The nonprofit news organization FāVS News, which has employed Smith as a columnist since 2020 and recently named him managing editor, said Friday that he’d been suspended indefinitely following the arrest.