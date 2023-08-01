Ex-Washington state newspaper editor pleads not guilty to paying girls for sexually explicit images

FILE - This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP, File)
Trump charged for efforts to overturn 2020 presidential election
FILE - New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver speaks to supporters during an election night party in Asbury Park, N.J., Nov. 2, 2021. Oliver, who made history as the first Black woman to serve as speaker of the state Assembly, died Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. She was 71. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, file)
New Jersey’s Lt. Gov dies suddenly
New York Mets' Justin Verlander pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Mets trade 3-time Cy Young Award winner to Astros
FILE - Lizzo performs at the United Center on May 17, 2023, in Chicago. Lizzo has been sued by three former dancers who accuse the Grammy winner of sexual harassment and allege the singer and her production company created a hostile work environment. The civil lawsuit filed Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Los Angeles County Superior Court claims Lizzo pressured one of the dancers to engage with nude performers at a club in Amsterdam and shamed another dancer for her weight gain before firing her. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File)
Lizzo’s former dancers file lawsuit
FILE - Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. Cloud, the actor who starred as the drug dealer Fezco "Fez" O'Neill on the HBO series "Euphoria," has died. He was 25. Cloud's publicist, Cait Bailey, said McCloud died Monday at his family home in Oakland, California. No cause of death was given. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
‘Euphoria’ stars post tributes to late co-star Angus Cloud
U.S. News

Ex-Washington state newspaper editor pleads not guilty to paying girls for sexually explicit images

 
Share

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A former Spokesman-Review newspaper editor arrested and accused of paying girls for sexually explicit images pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to nearly a dozen charges.

Steven Smith, 73, pleaded not guilty to 11 counts of possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct, KHQ-TV reported. He has remained in Spokane County Jail on a $25,000 bail since his arrest on July 20.

Smith was executive editor of The Spokesman-Review in Spokane, Washington, from 2002 to 2008.

An account in Smith’s name for a mobile cash payment service was linked to an investigation into children using social media to send sexually explicit photos of themselves in exchange for money sent to them via the app, according to court documents.

Other news
FILE - A box of needles collected at a homeless encampment at Ballard Commons Park is shown on May 4, 2020, in Seattle. Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell is asking members of the city council who recently voted against adopting the state's controlled substance law to consider an amended plan. Harrell on Monday, July 31, 2023, offered a proposal that would align the city's code with new state law, making possession and public use of drugs such as fentanyl a gross misdemeanor. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
Seattle mayor proposes drug measure to align with state law, adding $27M for treatment
Minneapolis city council member Robin Wonsley, a Democrat, speaks at a news conference on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at City Hall in Minneapolis. Wonsley spoke in support of a city ordinance that would establish a minimum wage for rideshare drivers – at companies like Uber and Lyft – while transporting riders in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Trisha Ahmed)
Minneapolis considers minimum wage for Uber, Lyft drivers
A beaver swims in Napa Creek, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Napa, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
California aims to tap beavers, once viewed as a nuisance, to help with water issues and wildfires

The victims, 10-to-14-year-old girls, sent images to an Instagram account and received money through a cash app account. Internet activity of those accounts was traced to Smith’s Spokane home, the documents said.

Chat conversations showed Smith was aware of the victims’ ages, the documents said.

Smith was downloading more of the images when investigators searched his home in July, the documents said. When a detective asked if he knew why they were there he replied, “yes, it’s probably from what I have been downloading,” according to documents.

Smith taught journalism ethics at the University of Idaho after leaving the Spokesman-Review. He retired in 2020.

The nonprofit news organization FāVS News, which has employed Smith as a columnist since 2020 and recently named him managing editor, said after his arrest that he had been suspended indefinitely. That message remained at the top of the new organization’s website on Tuesday.

Authorities found dozens of videos showing child pornography were sent to the account between April of 2022 and January of 2023. At the time the videos were sent, the victims were between 10 and 14 years old.

Robert Hammer, a spokesperson for HSI, said these types of sextortion cases emphasize the importance of parents keeping their children informed about the dangers that lurk on social media.

“We as a society, we as law enforcement are taking steps, but we need parents as well to take an active role in having tough conversations with their parents on the dangers that exist out there,” Hammer said.

Hammer said these cases have risen in recent years, and they’re contributing to a rise in mental health issues and suicide among children.