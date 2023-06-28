New York Yankees' Domingo Germán, center, celebrates after pitching a perfect game against the Oakland Athletics during a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. The Yankees won 11-0. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Yankees perfect game
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the Titanic, is unloaded from the ship Horizon Arctic at the Canadian Coast Guard pier in St. John's, Newfoundland on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP)
Titan remains recovered
These satellite images from June 6, from top left, June 7, June 25, and June 27, 2023, show the wind movement from wildfire smoke in Quebec, Canada. Heavy smoke from wildfires in Canada has blanketed parts of the Midwest, causing hazardous air for residents, just weeks after drifting smoke did the same thing along parts of the East Coast. (NASA Worldview, (EOSDIS) via AP)
Wildfire summer
A destroyed truck lies next to a derailed Amtrak train in Moorpark, Calif., on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Authorities say an Amtrak passenger train carrying 190 passengers derailed after striking a vehicle on tracks in Southern California. Only minor injuries were reported. (Dean Musgrove /The Orange County Register via AP)
Amtrak derailment
This illustration provided by researchers in June 2023 depicts gravitational waves stretching and squeezing space-time in the universe. On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, researchers reported signals from what they call low-frequency gravitational waves — changes in the fabric of the universe that are created by huge objects moving around and colliding in space. It took decades of work by scientists across the globe to track down the evidence for these super-slow wobbles. (Aurore Simonnet/NANOGrav Collaboration)
Gravitational waves
U.S. News

In Maryland’s capital, a memorial is held for newspaper attack victims after another mass shooting

The Rev. John Crestwell , right, speaks during a wreath-laying ceremony at the Guardians of the First Amendment Memorial, Wednesday, June 28, 2023 in Annapolis, Md., on the fifth anniversary of the shooting at the Capital Gazette newsroom that killed five people in 2018. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)
1 of 6 | 

The Rev. John Crestwell , right, speaks during a wreath-laying ceremony at the Guardians of the First Amendment Memorial, Wednesday, June 28, 2023 in Annapolis, Md., on the fifth anniversary of the shooting at the Capital Gazette newsroom that killed five people in 2018. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, right, first lady Dawn Moore, rear center, and Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller, left, place a wreath by one of five pillars at the Guardians of the First Amendment Memorial on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 in Annapolis, Md., on the fifth anniversary of the attack on the Capital Gazette newsroom that killed five people. By (AP Photo/Brian Witte)
2 of 6 | 

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, right, first lady Dawn Moore, rear center, and Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller, left, place a wreath by one of five pillars at the Guardians of the First Amendment Memorial on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 in Annapolis, Md., on the fifth anniversary of the attack on the Capital Gazette newsroom that killed five people. By (AP Photo/Brian Witte)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore hugs Christian Segovia, Sr., at a wreath-laying ceremony at the Guardians of the First Amendment Memorial on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 in Annapolis, Md., five years after the attack on the Capital Gazette newsroom killed five people. Segovia's son, Christian Segovia, Jr., was one of three people who was killed in a shooting in Annapolis earlier this month. Maryland Rep. John Sarbanes is standing left. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)
3 of 6 | 

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore hugs Christian Segovia, Sr., at a wreath-laying ceremony at the Guardians of the First Amendment Memorial on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 in Annapolis, Md., five years after the attack on the Capital Gazette newsroom killed five people. Segovia’s son, Christian Segovia, Jr., was one of three people who was killed in a shooting in Annapolis earlier this month. Maryland Rep. John Sarbanes is standing left. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Christian Segovia, Sr., speaks at a wreath-laying ceremony at the Guardians of the First Amendment Memorial on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Annapolis, Md., five years after the attack on the Capital Gazette newsroom killed five people. Segovia's son, Christian Segovia, Jr., was one of three people who was killed in a shooting in Annapolis earlier this month. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)
4 of 6 | 

Christian Segovia, Sr., speaks at a wreath-laying ceremony at the Guardians of the First Amendment Memorial on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Annapolis, Md., five years after the attack on the Capital Gazette newsroom killed five people. Segovia’s son, Christian Segovia, Jr., was one of three people who was killed in a shooting in Annapolis earlier this month. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Maria Hiaasen, the widow of slain newspaper editor Rob Hiaasen, speaks during a wreath-laying ceremony at the Guardians of the First Amendment Memorial on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Annapolis, Md., on the fifth anniversary of the attack on the Capital Gazette newspaper that killed five people. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)
5 of 6 | 

Maria Hiaasen, the widow of slain newspaper editor Rob Hiaasen, speaks during a wreath-laying ceremony at the Guardians of the First Amendment Memorial on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Annapolis, Md., on the fifth anniversary of the attack on the Capital Gazette newspaper that killed five people. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - This photo combination shows the victims of the shooting in the newsroom of the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Md., on Thursday, June 28, 2018. From left, John McNamara, Wendi Winters, Rob Hiaasen, Gerald Fischman and Rebecca Smith. (The Baltimore Sun via AP)
6 of 6 | 

FILE - This photo combination shows the victims of the shooting in the newsroom of the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Md., on Thursday, June 28, 2018. From left, John McNamara, Wendi Winters, Rob Hiaasen, Gerald Fischman and Rebecca Smith. (The Baltimore Sun via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By BRIAN WITTE
 
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A wreath-laying ceremony marking the fifth anniversary of an attack that killed five people at the Capital Gazette newspaper was held Wednesday as their grieving families and friends found solidarity with victims of yet another mass shooting in Maryland’s capital.

Current and former Gazette staffers joined relatives in placing the wreaths at the five pillars of the Guardians of First Amendment Memorial in downtown Annapolis to honor Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith and Wendi Winters.

The Gazette community found itself consoling other victims — the families of three people who were killed and three others who were injured earlier this month during a dispute that apparently began over parking.

Other news
Brianna Anderson, marketing manager at Gold Leaf Maryland, stands in front of the Gold Leaf store in Annapolis, Md., on Monday, June 26, 2023. Stores in Maryland can begin selling recreational cannabis on Saturday, July 1. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)
Maryland will begin recreational marijuana sales over the holiday weekend
Maryland is becoming the latest state to legally sell recreational marijuana. About 100 stores that already have been licensed to sell cannabis for medicinal purposes will be able to begin selling it recreationally Saturday.
FILE - Adnan Syed, center right, leaves the courthouse after a hearing, Sept. 19, 2022, in Baltimore. The Supreme Court of Maryland announced Wednesday, June 28, 2023, that it will hear appeals from Syed, whose conviction for killing an ex-girlfriend was reinstated by a lower court earlier this year after he was released from prison. The court also said it will hear appeals from the victim's family. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun via AP, File)
Maryland’s highest court to hear appeals in case chronicled by ‘Serial’ podcast
The Supreme Court of Maryland has announced it will hear an appeal from Adnan Syed, whose conviction for killing an ex-girlfriend was reinstated by a lower court earlier this year after he was released from prison.
FILE - Adnan Syed gets emotional as he speaks to reporters outside the Robert C. Murphy Courts of Appeal building after a hearing, Feb. 2, 2023, in Annapolis, Md. Syed, whose protracted legal odyssey was chronicled in the hit podcast “Serial,” is asking Maryland’s highest court to deny a petition to expand the rights of crime victims in post-conviction proceedings. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/The Baltimore Sun via AP, File)
Adnan Syed asks appeals court to deny request from victim’s family
Lawyers for Adnan Syed are asking Maryland’s highest court to deny a petition to expand the rights of crime victims in post-conviction proceedings.
FILE - In this file photo taken May 19, 2008, a shell casing is placed under a microscope to identify markings left on it after being fired from a handgun during a demonstration at the New York State Police headquarters in Albany, N.Y. Maryland's Supreme Court has ruled a firearms expert should not have been allowed to offer an unqualified opinion in a murder trial that bullets recovered from a crime scene came from the suspect’s gun. (AP Photo/Mike Groll, file)
Maryland’s highest court limits use of ballistics evidence at trials
Maryland’s Supreme Court has ruled that a firearms expert who testified at a murder trial shouldn’t have been allowed to offer an unqualified opinion that bullets recovered from a crime scene came from the suspect’s gun.

“My heart aches for those that we see ... families of the other mass shooting in Annapolis, but I’m here to tell you that strength, love, patience and time do make things better, and it is a journey,” said Maria Hiaasen, the widow of Rob Hiaasen.

Gov. Wes Moore, first lady Dawn Moore and Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller placed one of the wreaths at the monument, which is near the city’s waterfront and historic Maryland State House.

“This tragedy reminds us of how much work we still have to do to build safer communities and end gun violence,” the governor said in a statement released after the ceremony. “We must do everything we can to protect the sanctity of our neighborhoods, protect the future of our children, and protect the safety of our journalists – whether they cover stories at home or abroad.”

Moore, a Democrat in his first year in office, signed legislation in May in response to last year’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling that ended a requirement, similar to a Maryland law, for people to demonstrate a particular need to get a license to carry a concealed gun in public.

While the new Maryland law removes the “good and substantial reason” language that the court found unconstitutional, it also tightened gun laws to prevent someone from carrying a concealed handgun in certain areas. The NRA filed a court challenge the day Moore signed the legislation.

Wednesday’s ceremony was held 17 days after a shooting outside a nearby home that killed three, including a father and son, and injured three others. Authorities say the dispute over parking during a neighborhood party led to the shooting that killed Christian Segovia, Nicholas Mireles and his 27-year-old son, Mario Alfredo Mireles. Charles Robert Smith has been charged in the slayings.

“I brought the ashes of my son into my house, but everyday I still wait for him to come back,” Christian Segovia, Sr., Segovia’s father, said during the ceremony at the monument. “Every day I still wait for him — that this is a nightmare and this is not true — and that hurts.”

Segovia said his son “left us with a 6-year old, and a baby on the way, and they will be the reason of my happiness again.”

The shooting on a residential street brought back memories of the attack five years ago that rocked this historic capital near the Chesapeake Bay in a state with some of the nation’s strictest gun laws.

A gunman with a well-documented history of harassing the newspaper’s journalists blasted into the Capital Gazette’s newsroom with a shotgun and killed five employees on the ground floor of an office building, where the former newspaper office is now a coffee shop. Jarrod Ramos, the gunman, was captured hiding under a newsroom desk. He was sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole in 2021.

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman attended the ceremony and noted in an interview afterward a variety of local initiatives to help stop gun violence in recent years, including a gun violence intervention team and free gunlocks distributed by libraries. The county had more firearms taken into custody under the state’s red flag law than any other county in Maryland in 2021, he said, and it’s still not enough.

“We know that Congress has to do more,” Pittman said. “The assault weapons ban worked for 10 years, and we need it back.”