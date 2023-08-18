DOJ seeks 33 years for ex-Proud Boys leader
Neymar back for Brazil for opening World Cup qualifiers

Brazil soccer coach Fernando Diniz gestures after announcing his squad for the upcoming World Cup 2026 qualifying matches against Bolivia and Peru in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
Brazilian national team's historical top scorer and the star of Paris Saint-Germain, Neymar Jr. arrives at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. Saudi Al Hilal club reached an agreement on the transfer of the Brazil forward for a reported 90 million euros ($98 million), a record for a league that is now financially backed by the oil-rich state. (AP Photo)
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Neymar was summoned by new Brazil coach Fernando Diniz on Friday for the initial two rounds of South American World Cup qualifying next month.

Brazil will take on Bolivia on Sept. 8 in Belem in the Amazon region, and will face Peru four days later in Lima.

Neymar left Paris Saint-Germain this week to play for Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal. He did not play in Brazil friendlies earlier this year.

Diniz spoke to Neymar and said at a news conference the striker was “very willing” to play for the national team.

Diniz added he was going to pick midfielder Lucas Paquetá but removed the West Ham player after news emerged about a FIFA investigation of him.

The coach of Fluminense has the Brazil job at least until the middle of next year when the federation hopes to sign Real Madrid’s Carlo Ancelotti.

Brazil:

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City), Bento (Athletico Paranaense).

Defenders: Danilo (Juventus), Renan Lodi (Marseille), Roger Ibañez (Al-Ahli), Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), Nino (Fluminense), Vanderson (Monaco), Caio Henrique (Monaco).

Midfielders: André (Fluminense), Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle), Casemiro (Manchester United), Joelinton (Newcastle), Raphael Veiga (Palmeiras).

Forwards: Antony (Manchester United), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Matheus Cunha (Wolverhampton), Neymar (Al-Hilal), Richarlison (Tottenham), Rodrygo (Real Madrid), Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid).

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer