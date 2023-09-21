911 audio after F-35 ejection
Rupert Murdoch’s successor
Sophie Turner sues Joe Jonas
Angus Cloud cause of death
Hurricane Nigel
Sports

49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk will miss game against Giants with shoulder injury

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk is checked on after being injured during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
1 of 2 | 

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk is checked on after being injured during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk speaks to reporters after an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)
2 of 2 | 

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk speaks to reporters after an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)
By JOSH DUBOW
 
Share

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk will miss Thursday night’s game against the New York Giants with an injured shoulder.

Aiyuk played through the injury last week after getting hurt on his first catch of the game but was designated as inactive following the short turnaround. He had been listed as questionable.

Aiyuk has 11 catches for 172 yards and three touchdowns in two games for San Francisco. He led the team in catches and yards receiving last season and hadn’t missed a game since his rookie season in 2020.

Aiyuk’s absence gives an opportunity to Jauan Jennings and rookie Ronnie Bell to play a bigger role. San Francisco also could rely more heavily on receiver Deebo Samuel, tight end George Kittle and running back Christian McCaffrey in the passing game.

Other news
FILE - Members of the Vegas Golden Knights celebrate after they defeated the Florida Panthers 9-3 to win the Stanley Cup in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. Vegas opened training camp Thursday with nearly the identical team that won the championship three months ago. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr, File)
Golden Knights back to work after Stanley Cup win and short offseason
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) celebrates after his touchdown against the New England Patriots during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Dolphins seeking second straight 3-0 start when they host the winless Broncos
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) scrambles up field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Seahawks set to host Panthers and honor the past while focused on the present

The Giants were already missing two key players, having ruled out star running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) and left tackle Andrew Thomas (hamstring) earlier in the week. Guard Ben Bredeson (concussion) and defensive end Azeez Ojulari (hamstring) also were sidelined.

San Francisco also ruled out cornerback Ambry Thomas, who was listed as questionable with a knee injury. The other inactive players for the 49ers are offensive lineman Nick Zakelj, defensive lineman Kalia Davis, linebacker Jalen Graham and running back Tyrion Davis-Price. Brandon Allen is the emergency third quarterback.

The Niners made several roster moves before the game, promoting cornerback Tre Swilling from the practice squad to the active roster and releasing cornerback Anthony Brown, who signed earlier this week. San Francisco also promoted receiver Chris Conley and cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles from the practice squad for the game.

New York promoted offensive lineman Jaylon Thomas and linebacker Oshane Ximines from the practice squad for the game.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

JOSH DUBOW
JOSH DUBOW
Josh is an NFL writer who covers Raiders and 49ers