49ers QB Brock Purdy cleared for start of training camp following offseason elbow surgery

FILE - San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy speaks to reporters after the NFL football team's practice Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Santa Clara, Calif. Brock Purdy has been cleared to take part in training camp after undergoing surgery on his throwing elbow in the offseason. General manager John Lynch said Tuesday, July 25, 2023, that Purdy has been given the green light from doctors to practice after making good progress in his rehabilitation. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez, File)

FILE - San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy speaks to reporters after the NFL football team’s practice Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Santa Clara, Calif. Brock Purdy has been cleared to take part in training camp after undergoing surgery on his throwing elbow in the offseason. General manager John Lynch said Tuesday, July 25, 2023, that Purdy has been given the green light from doctors to practice after making good progress in his rehabilitation. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez, File)

By JOSH DUBOW
 
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has been cleared to take part in training camp after undergoing surgery on his throwing elbow in the offseason.

General manager John Lynch said Tuesday that Purdy has been given the green light from doctors to practice after making good progress in his rehabilitation.

“Brock’s cleared and ready to go,” general manager John Lynch said. “He’s been cleared. He’s going to be without restrictions. Having said that, we’re sticking to and adhering to a plan. He got after it the last couple days and we upped his pitch count. We believe in that plan.”

The Niners will ease Purdy back into the flow and won’t have him throw more than two days in a row so he won’t take part in the team’s first practice Wednesday after throwing the past two days.

But Purdy is expected to resume his role as starter with the first team at practice Thursday, with Trey Lance and Sam Darnold sharing first-team reps when Purdy can’t go.

The 49ers are expected to start camp without 2022 Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa on the field. Bosa is seeking a long-term contract and could be in line for the richest deal of any defensive player. Bosa is currently under contract on the fifth-year option for $17.9 million this season. He is subject to fines of $40,000 a day if he doesn’t show up to camp, according to the collective bargaining agreement.

JOSH DUBOW
