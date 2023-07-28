Analysis: Running backs contract squabbles could lead to locker room dissension

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend
Sports

Analysis: Running backs contract squabbles could lead to locker room dissension

New York Giants' Saquon Barkley talks to reporters after a practice at the NFL football team's training facility in East Rutherford, N.J., Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
1 of 4 | 

New York Giants’ Saquon Barkley talks to reporters after a practice at the NFL football team’s training facility in East Rutherford, N.J., Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
New York Giants' Saquon Barkley, right, participates in a drill at the NFL football team's training facility in East Rutherford, N.J., Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
2 of 4 | 

New York Giants’ Saquon Barkley, right, participates in a drill at the NFL football team’s training facility in East Rutherford, N.J., Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
FILE - Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) stands on the sideline before playing against the Kansas City Chiefs in an NFL football game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas, NV. The Raiders and running back Josh Jacobs are at a contract impasse. Las Vegas placed the franchise tag on Jacobs, but he has not signed and hopes for a long-term contract. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis, File)
3 of 4 | 

FILE - Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) stands on the sideline before playing against the Kansas City Chiefs in an NFL football game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas, NV. The Raiders and running back Josh Jacobs are at a contract impasse. Las Vegas placed the franchise tag on Jacobs, but he has not signed and hopes for a long-term contract. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis, File)
Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard catches a pass from a machine during the NFL football team's training camp Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Oxnard, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
4 of 4 | 

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard catches a pass from a machine during the NFL football team’s training camp Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Oxnard, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
By ROB MAADDI
 
Share

Saquon Barkley worked out his contract squabble with the New York Giants and showed up for training camp. Josh Jacobs is holding out with the Las Vegas Raiders. Le’Veon Bell once sat out the entire season after getting the franchise tag.

Different running backs. Same problem. No solution on the horizon.

NFL teams have devalued running backs to the point where Bell’s franchise total just five years ago was significantly higher at $14.5 million. The tag for Barkley, Jacobs and Dallas’ Tony Pollard was $10.1 million this season.

Bell played on the franchise tag in 2017 but sat out the following year in Pittsburgh and ended up going to the New York Jets. The two-time All-Pro wasn’t the same player he was with the Steelers and ended up bouncing around from Kansas City to Baltimore to Tampa Bay.

Other news
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll talks with players during a practice at the team's training facility in East Rutherford, N.J., Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Waller could provide the Giants with the big plays they lacked last season
New York Giants' Saquon Barkley talks to reporters after a practice at the NFL football team's training facility in East Rutherford, N.J., Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Saquon Barkley followed his heart in signing franchise tag and joining the Giants
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) participates in training drills at the NFL football team's practice facility, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Giants’ Saquon Barkley returns to the field a day after signing a 1-year deal

“My franchise tag was 14.5 and I walked away from it,” Bell said on the AP Pro Football Podcast. “It’s a respect thing. You told me you were going to do this for me but you didn’t. ... I could’ve just ignored it, went inside the locker room and had been playing. But that wouldn’t have made me happy and I’m sure inside the locker room, everybody would’ve felt it and, as a team, we wouldn’t have been good. I feel that’s the same with Saquon. He’s trying to be the best he can, but obviously deep down, he’s not happy because he wanted to be compensated. He still wants his teammates to be good so he showed up.”

Barkley and the Giants agreed on a one-year deal that raised his contract value to $11 million with incentives. He had threatened to skip the season because the Giants didn’t give him a long-term deal but he had a change of heart.

“I could sit here and lie to you and be like, ‘I wasn’t disappointed, I wasn’t this and that and the third,’” Barkley said. “That would just be a flat-out lie. But I am mature enough to understand that it’s a business and understand that deals don’t get done every year.”

Barkley accounted for 29.1% of New York’s offense last year but he watched the Giants give quarterback Daniel Jones ($160 million) and left tackle Andrew Thomas ($117.5 million) big money while he had no leverage.

Barkley said all the right things Thursday and isn’t holding any grudges.

“I’m all about my teammates and my brothers getting paid,” he said. “I’m all about success coming to them. ... Those guys deserve it. I’m so happy for them. You see all throughout the league, there are people that get paid every single year, and I’m happy for those guys, too. But what I will say, for the running back position, not speaking necessarily on my teammates that got signed, there are a lot of running backs out here that are pivotal, key points to teams having success in this league, and helping teams have success in this league. The way that we are getting devalued, it’s not fair at all. But life’s not fair.”

There was no anger or bitterness in Barkley’s voice when he spoke to reporters. It speaks to his strong character. But it’s natural for members of the position group to express frustration and disappointment. Austin Ekeler, Nick Chubb, Christian McCaffrey, Najee Harris and others have spoken out. They met virtually last week to discuss ways to remedy the situation.

Some guys have quietly pointed out to The Associated Press and questioned why some injury-prone players at other positions got lucrative contracts. That’s a departure from the old code players have among themselves. Don’t begrudge someone else getting paid.

“I thought it was an unwritten rule,” said Bell, who recently partnered with OnlyFans to promote his new career in music and boxing. “I thought you weren’t supposed to count other people’s money but when it was my turn, everybody was in my pocket worried about what I was making.”

On some teams, that could lead to dissension in the locker room.

“It subconsciously affects it,” Bell said.

It’s not a concern in New York because Barkley has handled his business professionally. Time will tell how it plays out in other cities.

___

Follow Rob Maaddi on Twitter at https://twitter.com/robmaaddi

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL