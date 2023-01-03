Alabama kicker Will Reichard changes mind, will return

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama kicker Will Reichard is sticking around after all.

Reichard announced Tuesday he will return for a fifth season after initially planning to enter the NFL draft and accepting an invite to the Senior Bowl.

“After much prayer and guidance, I realized that I wasn’t ready to step away from Alabama football and the college experience,” Reichard posted on Instagram. “I have decided to take advantage of my final year of eligibility and tee it up with my Crimson Tide teammates once more time in 2023.”

Reichard is Alabama’s career points leader. He has a fifth season of eligibility because of the NCAA’s COVID-19 waiver.

The Tide had already signed one of the nation’s top kicking prospects, Conor Talty, in December.

___

