Broncos’ deep receiving corps takes a big hit with the loss of Tim Patrick and KJ Hamler

FILE - New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver speaks to supporters during an election night party in Asbury Park, N.J., Nov. 2, 2021. Oliver, who made history as the first Black woman to serve as speaker of the state Assembly, died Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. She was 71. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, file)
New Jersey’s Lt. Gov dies suddenly
New York Mets' Justin Verlander pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Mets trade 3-time Cy Young Award winner to Astros
FILE - Matthew DePerno, Republican candidate for Michigan attorney general, speaks during a rally at the Michigan state Capitol, Oct. 12, 2021, in Lansing, Mich. A former Republican attorney general candidate and another supporter of former President Donald Trump have been criminally charged in Michigan in connection with accessing and tampering with voting machines after the 2020 election. DePerno, a lawyer who was endorsed by Trump in an unsuccessful run for Michigan attorney general last year, was arraigned remotely Tuesday Aug. 1, 2023, according to Richard Lynch, the court administrator for Oakland County’s 6th Circuit. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP, File)
Trump allies charged in felonies involving voting machines
FILE - Lizzo performs at the United Center on May 17, 2023, in Chicago. Lizzo has been sued by three former dancers who accuse the Grammy winner of sexual harassment and allege the singer and her production company created a hostile work environment. The civil lawsuit filed Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Los Angeles County Superior Court claims Lizzo pressured one of the dancers to engage with nude performers at a club in Amsterdam and shamed another dancer for her weight gain before firing her. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File)
Lizzo’s former dancers file lawsuit
FILE - Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. Cloud, the actor who starred as the drug dealer Fezco "Fez" O'Neill on the HBO series "Euphoria," has died. He was 25. Cloud's publicist, Cait Bailey, said McCloud died Monday at his family home in Oakland, California. No cause of death was given. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
‘Euphoria’ stars post tributes to late co-star Angus Cloud
Sports

Broncos’ deep receiving corps takes a big hit with the loss of Tim Patrick and KJ Hamler

Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick, left, chats with head coach Sean Payton while warming up during NFL football training camp at the team's headquarters, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Centennial Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick, left, chats with head coach Sean Payton while warming up during NFL football training camp at the team’s headquarters, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Centennial Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

By ARNIE STAPLETON
 
Share

So much for the Denver Broncos’ enviable depth at the wide receiver position.

Losing Tim Patrick to a season-ending injury for a second consecutive season and KJ Hamler to yet another health setback has thinned the number of veteran targets at Russell Wilson’s disposal two weeks before they even play a preseason game.

Coach Sean Payton confirmed Tuesday that Patrick will miss the entire 2023 season after tearing his left Achilles tendon in a noncontact drill a day earlier — and just two days shy of the one-year anniversary of his right ACL tear that sidelined him in 2022.

Hours after Patrick’s injury, Hamler was waived with a non-football injury designation after he was diagnosed with a heart condition while he was working his way back from a torn pectoral muscle in the offseason.

Other news
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas catches during drills at the NFL team's football training camp in Metairie, La., Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Saints receiver Michael Thomas to those who doubt his comeback: ‘I like it’
Jennifer Brady of the United States hits a backhand against Anhelina Kalinina of Ukraine in their first-round match at the DC Open, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Washington. Brady won her first WTA Tour match in two years on Tuesday, overwhelming 28th-ranked Anhelina Kalininia 6-2, 6-1 in a little over an hour at the DC Open. (AP Photo/Howard Fendrich)
Jennifer Brady wins her first WTA Tour match in 2 years at the DC Open
Kei Nishikori returns the ball to Taylor Fritz during a quarterfinal match at the Atlanta Tennis Open at Atlantic Station, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
Kei Nishikori withdraws from the DC Open. It was supposed to be his comeback’s 2nd event

The Broncos are confident Hamler can return in September after he’s fully recovered from pericarditis, a swelling and irritation of the thin saclike tissue surrounding the heart.

Hamler played in seven games last year and went on IR with a torn hamstring in December. He missed all but three games in 2021 with a torn ACL and a hip injury, both of which required surgery.

He was recovering from a torn chest muscle during an offseason workout when he felt chest pains in the weight room as he ramped up for training camp last month. He and his agent met with the Broncos on Monday and were told the team plans to re-sign him when he’s healthy.

Payton said he expects Hamler to miss a month of workouts and another couple of weeks to get in football shape.

“So, we are hopeful that once the symptoms dissipate and he’s cleared then that leaves us a lot of options,” Payton said. “And so we spent a lot of time with he and his agent coming up with the best plan and we feel like we have a good one.”

As for Patrick, he’ll spend a second straight season rehabbing.

“It’s a heartbreaking thing,” said left tackle Garett Bolles, who was Patrick’s roommate when they were rookies in 2017. “Losing a guy like that on offense is tough, but I know that he’s going to come back and be that much stronger.”

The Broncos still have plenty of firepower at receiver in veterans Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton along with free agent additions Marquez Callaway and Lil’Jordan Humphrey. They drafted speedster Marvin Mims Jr. out of Oklahoma in the second round. And others vying for a roster spot include Jalen Virgil, Taylor Grimes, Nick Williams and Brandon Johnson.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl