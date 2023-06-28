A U.S. Coast Guard ship arrives in the harbor of St. John's, Newfoundland, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, following the arrival of the ship Horizon Arctic carrying debris from the Titan submersible. The submersible owned by OceanGate Expeditions imploded on its way to the wreck of the Titanic. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP)
Sports

NFL RedZone channel will be available on DirecTV after agreement with NFL Media

 
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — The NFL RedZone channel will be available to DirecTV customers for the first time as part of a multiyear renewal of its carriage agreement with NFL Media.

The renewal, which was announced on Tuesday, keeps NFL Network on DirecTV and adds distribution on DirecTV Stream and U-verse.

The NFL RedZone channel also will be carried on those platforms.

Other news
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks during a media availability at the NFL football meetings, Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
YouTube TV sets early prices, features for ‘Sunday Ticket’
NEW YORK (AP) — With five months until kickoff, YouTube TV announced on Tuesday prices and some of the features it is planning in its first season as the home of “NFL Sunday Ticket.”
The Philadelphia Phillies play against the New York Yankees during the second inning of a baseball game at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
DirecTV for Business to carry Yankees’ games on Prime Video
NEW YORK (AP) — New York Yankees games being shown on Amazon Prime Video this season will be available to restaurants, bars, hotels and other businesses that have DirecTV for Business.

The NFL reached a seven-year agreement with Google last December to distribute the package to residential customers after it had been on DirecTV since 1994.

However, “Sunday Ticket” will continue to be available to restaurants, bars, hotels and other businesses that have DirecTV for Business after it recently reached a multiyear agreement with EverPass Media.

