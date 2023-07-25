Dolphins starting OL Terron Armstead and two others will open training camp on PUP list

FILE - Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown (7) dunks the ball against the Golden State Warriors during the second quarter of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Boston. Celtics wing Jaylen Brown has agreed to terms on a five-year supermax contract extension that will pay him up to $304 million, his agent said on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Jaylen Brown agrees to historic NBA deal
FILE - United Parcel Service driver Hudson de Almeida steers through a neighborhood while delivering packages, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Haverhill, Mass. UPS has reached a contract agreement with its 340,000-person strong union Tuesday, July 25, averting a strike that had the potential to disrupt logistics nationwide for businesses and households alike. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
UPS strike averted
FILE - Migrants wait to be processed after crossing the border, Jan. 6, 2023, near Yuma, Ariz. A federal judge on Tuesday, July 25, blocked a rule that allows immigration authorities to deny asylum to migrants who arrive at the U.S.-Mexico border without first applying online or seeking protection in a country they passed through. But the judge delayed his ruling from taking effect immediately to give the administration time to appeal. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
Judge blocks Biden’s asylum policy
FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James warms up at halftime during a high school basketball game against Christopher Columbus at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, January 16, 2023, in Springfield, Mass. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)
Bronny James stable after cardiac arrest
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions jackpot hits $820 million
Sports

Dolphins starting OL Terron Armstead and two others will open training camp on PUP list

FILE - Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Terron Armstead looks at the scoreboard during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Nov. 6, 2022, in Chicago. Armstead, Miami Dolphins' veteran left tackle, will open training camp on the physically unable to perform list along with second-year tight end Tanner Conner and offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn. The Dolphins announced the news on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, on the day veterans reported for training camp. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

FILE - Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Terron Armstead looks at the scoreboard during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Nov. 6, 2022, in Chicago. Armstead, Miami Dolphins’ veteran left tackle, will open training camp on the physically unable to perform list along with second-year tight end Tanner Conner and offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn. The Dolphins announced the news on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, on the day veterans reported for training camp. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

By ALANIS THAMES
 
Share

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins veteran left tackle Terron Armstead will open training camp on the physically unable to perform list along with second-year tight end Tanner Conner and offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn.

The Dolphins announced the news Tuesday on the day veterans reported for training camp. Armstead, Conner and Wynn will be sidelined when the team holds its first full practice of camp on Wednesday.

Armstead did not participate in organized team activities or mandatory minicamp after playing through several injuries in 2022, including pectoral, knee and hip injuries and a toe injury suffered in the season opener. Armstead previously said that he was advised to undergo season-ending surgery on his toe but opted against it to finish the season.

“Against advisement, we locked in and suited up,” Armstead said in January.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel declined to say whether Armstead had foot surgery during the offseason when asked about it in May, but added that he has “no reservations” about Armstead’s recovery.

Armstead missed four games in 2022, but was selected to his fourth Pro Bowl.

Wynn signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins in May after spending the past five years in New England. Conner signed with Miami last year as an undrafted free agent from Idaho State.

Cornerback Nik Needham was placed on the PUP list last week as he continues recovering from an Achilles tear suffered last October.

Also Tuesday, the Dolphins activated undrafted rookie cornerback Ethan Bonner off the non-football injury list, making him eligible to practice Wednesday.

Miami did not place safety Brandon Jones or cornerback Trill Williams — both of whom suffered season-ending knee injuries in 2022 — on the PUP list, meaning they could practice Wednesday as well. Williams tore the ACL in his left knee during a preseason game last August. Jones suffered a knee injury in an October game against Pittsburgh.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL