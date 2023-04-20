49ers prepare for busy NFL draft after long wait to start

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — When the San Francisco 49ers finally get around to making their first draft pick, they’ll be on the clock for much of the rest of the draft.

The Niners traded away most of their premium picks in next week’s draft in deals that brought them quarterback Trey Lance and star running back Christian McCaffrey.

But thanks to a slew of compensatory picks gained by developing minority coaches and executives and by losing key free agents, San Francisco has 11 picks overall.

Barring any trades, the 49ers will have three picks at the end of the third round starting with No. 99, three more in the fifth round, one in the sixth and four in the seventh round.

Luckily for the Niners, they have had good success developing later-round picks into stars under coach Kyle Shanahan with some of the most noteworthy being tight George Kittle (fifth round, 2017), linebacker Fred Warner (third round, 2018), linebacker Dre Greenlaw (fifth round, 2019), safety Talanoa Hufanga (fifth round, 2021) and quarterback Brock Purdy (seventh round, 2022).

“The draft is how you enter this league,” Shanahan said. “But that’s all that is. After that is building a team and playing your best players.”

Shanahan and general manager John Lynch have built a strong team that has made it to the NFC title game the past two years and made a run to the Super Bowl in the 2019 season.

With most of the key spots filled on the roster, the aim in the draft will be to build up the depth and find players with the potential to develop into starters down the road.

PICK ’EM

The 49ers first pick is 99th overall after they traded their first-rounder to move up for Lance in 2021 and their second and third-rounders last season for McCaffrey. San Francisco scored big in the comp pick game with three late third-rounders for developing minority coaches and GMs and four more late rounders based on free agency.

NEEDS

The Niners have used their first pick on a defensive lineman in four of the six drafts under Shanahan and Lynch and could look at edge rusher again after losing Charles Omenihu, Samson Ebukam and Jordan Willis already in free agency.

San Francisco also could look for depth at tight end and the offensive line, and a safety to groom as the replacement for Tashaun Gipson Sr., who will turn 33 before the start of next season.

DON’T NEED

The 49ers appear in good position at running back and receiver with Christian McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell leading the way in the backfield and top three receivers Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel and Jauan Jennings all back this season.

TRADING PLACES

With 11 picks in the final five rounds and a deep roster with few open spots, San Francisco could look to package some late-round selections to move up if there is a player at a position of need the Niners want to focus on.

This regime has traded up during the draft nine times over their six drafts.

JUST FOR KICKS

The Niners let longtime kicker Robbie Gould leave after six seasons in San Francisco. They signed Zane Gonzalez earlier this offseason, but he missed all of last season with an injury and won’t be handed the job. Lynch said the team could look for another kicker in the draft to compete with Gonzalez.

