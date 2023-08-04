NFL response to congresswoman includes call for more federal attention to illegal gambling

FILE - Mark Margolis attends the premiere of "Noah" at the Ziegfeld Theatre on Wednesday, March 26, 2014 in New York. Margolis, who played murderous former drug kingpin Hector Salamanca in “Breaking Bad” and then in the prequel “Better Call Saul,” has died at age 83. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Actor Mark Margolis dies at 83
FILE -Oregon place kicker Camden Lewis (49) celebrates with teammates after kicking a field goal against Utah during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. The Big Ten has cleared the way for Oregon and Washington to apply for membership, four people familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press., Friday, Aug. 4, 2023 (AP Photo/Andy Nelson, File)
Big Ten clears way for Oregon, Washington to join
FILE - U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning, D-N.C., speaks during a news conference at the Capitol, July 19, 2022, in Washington. Manning was injured in a car accident on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in her district and was treated at a hospital, her office said. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)
N.C. Rep. Manning injured in vehicle wreck
A billboard over Interstate 80 displays a Mega Millions lottery jackpot of $1.25 billion, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Lodi, N.J. The odds of winning a $1.25 billion Mega Millions jackpot Friday night are infinitesimally small, but that doesn't stop players from some mighty big daydreams of what they would do if they won the giant prize. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)
Mega Millions players have another chance
FILE - United States' Simone Biles performs on the balance beam during the artistic gymnastics women's individual all-around final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 11, 2016. Biles is returning to competition at the U.S. Classic on Saturday, two years after a bought with "the twisties" forced her to remove herself from several events at the Tokyo Olympics. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)
Simone Biles to compete for first time since Tokyo
Sports

NFL response to congresswoman includes call for more federal attention to illegal gambling

FILE - The NFL logo adorns the field before the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. The NFL has responded to a Nevada congresswoman’s inquiries about the league’s gambling policies with a detailed letter that includes a call for lawmakers and law enforcement to pay additional attention to illegal gambling and put more resources toward combating it. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File)

FILE - The NFL logo adorns the field before the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. The NFL has responded to a Nevada congresswoman’s inquiries about the league’s gambling policies with a detailed letter that includes a call for lawmakers and law enforcement to pay additional attention to illegal gambling and put more resources toward combating it. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File)

By KYLE HIGHTOWER
 
Share

The NFL has responded to a Nevada congresswoman’s inquiries about the league’s gambling policies with a detailed letter that includes a call for lawmakers and law enforcement to pay additional attention to illegal gambling and put more resources toward combating it.

The NFL’s letter to U.S. Rep. Dina Titus, a Nevada Democrat who is co-chair of the bipartisan gaming caucus, highlights the league’s recent efforts to increase education for its approximately 17,000 players, coaches, team personnel and others about the league’s gambling rules.

“There is no higher principle at the NFL than safeguarding the integrity of the game,” NFL vice president of public policy and government affairs Jonathan Nabavi wrote in the letter, which is dated Friday and was obtained by The Associated Press. The league also pointed to its relationships with integrity monitoring services to help identify and address violations of its policies.

But while those efforts are geared toward the legal sports betting market, the letter said, the NFL believes “Congress and the federal government have a unique role to play in bringing enforcement actions against illegal operators” and noted that it has been “working to highlight the importance of federal engagement in this area.”

Other news
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, right, and Cleveland Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) laugh following the Hall of Fame NFL football preseason game Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Canton, Ohio. The Browns won 21-16. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
Browns rookie QB Thompson-Robinson shows poise, potential in NFL debut with Aaron Rodgers watching
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Fried dazzles in return, Murphy and Ozuna homer back-to-back as Braves cool off Cubs 8-0
Simone Biles, a seven-time Olympic medalist and the 2016 Olympic champion, practices performs on the uneven bars at the U.S. Classic gymnastics competition Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Hoffman Estates, Ill. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
The buzz around Simone Biles’ return is papable. The gymnastics star seems intent on tuning it out

“We believe that additional attention and resources are needed from lawmakers and law-enforcement to address the illicit sports betting market, which still has the power of incumbency,” Nabavi wrote.

In her June 15 letter to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Titus asked the league for a rundown of its policies following a rash of recent gambling-related suspensions by the league.

“When players get suspended and coaches get fired, that means the system is working. The goal, however, should be to stop these bets before they are placed,” Titus wrote.

She also reached out to the leaders in the NBA, MLB and NHL as well as the NCAA and other leagues.

The NFL’s response detailed its own policies.

The NFL prohibits employees and players from betting on their own games. In addition, players and personnel are not allowed to engage in gambling in NFL facilities, disclose any nonpublic NFL information, enter a sportsbook during the NFL season, or maintain any social, business or personal relationships with sports gamblers.

But they can place non-sports wagers at legally operated casinos and horse or dog racing tracks on their personal time, including during the season.

Over the past two years, 11 NFL players have been suspended for gambling policy violations.

The causes have ranged from players who placed wagers on their own teams while not participating to players who have not abided by the league’s prohibition on betting on sports while at team facilities.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

KYLE HIGHTOWER
KYLE HIGHTOWER
Sports writer covering Patriots, Celtics, Red Sox & Bruins.