Sports

NFL players who have been suspended for gambling policy violations

FILE - Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (34) looks on during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass.
FILE - Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (34) looks on during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. The NFL suspended three players indefinitely Thursday, June 29, 2023, for violating the league’s gambling policy and a fourth was sidelined for six games. Isaiah Rodgers and Rashod Berry of the Indianapolis Colts along with free agent Demetrius Taylor received indefinite suspensions through at least this season for betting on NFL games in 2022. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

FILE - Then-Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Rashod Berry cools off while taking a break during an NFL football practice, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla.
FILE - Then-Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Rashod Berry cools off while taking a break during an NFL football practice, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. The NFL suspended three players indefinitely Thursday, June 29, 2023, for violating the league’s gambling policy and a fourth was sidelined for six games. Isaiah Rodgers and Rashod Berry of the Indianapolis Colts along with free agent Demetrius Taylor received indefinite suspensions through at least this season for betting on NFL games in 2022.(AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

FILE - Detroit Lions defensive lineman Demetrius Taylor works out during an NFL football practice in Allen Park, Mich., Saturday, May 14, 2022.
FILE - Detroit Lions defensive lineman Demetrius Taylor works out during an NFL football practice in Allen Park, Mich., Saturday, May 14, 2022. The NFL suspended three players indefinitely Thursday, June 29, 2023, for violating the league’s gambling policy and a fourth was sidelined for six games. Isaiah Rodgers and Rashod Berry of the Indianapolis Colts along with free agent Demetrius Taylor received indefinite suspensions through at least this season for betting on NFL games in 2022.(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

FILE - Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere comes onto the field before an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo.
FILE - Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere comes onto the field before an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. The NFL suspended three players indefinitely Thursday, June 29, 2023, for violating the league’s gambling policy and a fourth was sidelined for six games. Isaiah Rodgers and Rashod Berry of the Indianapolis Colts along with free agent Demetrius Taylor received indefinite suspensions through at least this season for betting on NFL games in 2022. Petit-Frere was suspended for the first six games of the 2023 season for betting on non-NFL sports at the team’s facility. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann, File)

By The Associated Press
 
Four more NFL players have been suspended for violating the league’s gambling policy. The announcement means at least 10 players have been punished since receiver Calvin Ridley missed the entire 2022 season for the same infraction. Six of the 10 are no longer on NFL rosters and the following list explains who’s in, who’s out and why they were suspended:

— Calvin Ridley, WR, Atlanta; suspended indefinitely March 7, 2022, for betting on NFL games; traded to Jacksonville on Nov. 1, 2022; reinstated March 6, currently with Jaguars.

— Jameson Williams, WR, Detroit; suspended six games April 21 for betting on non-NFL games from an NFL facility; currently on Lions roster; could return Oct. 22 at Baltimore.

— Stanley Berryhill, WR, Detroit; suspended six games April 21 for betting on non-NFL games from an NFL facility; waived by Lions on May 9.

— Quintez Cephus, WR, Detroit; suspended indefinitely April 21 for betting on NFL games; released by Lions on April 21; cannot seek reinstatement until after 2023 season.

— C.J. Moore, S, Detroit; suspended indefinitely April 21 for betting on NFL games; released by Lions on April 21; cannot seek reinstatement until after 2023 season.

— Shaka Toney, DT, Washington; suspended indefinitely April 21 for betting on NFL games; currently on Commanders roster; cannot seek reinstatement until after 2023 season.

— Isaiah Rodgers Sr., CB, Indianapolis; suspended indefinitely June 29 for betting on NFL games; waived by Colts; cannot seek reinstatement until after 2023 season.

— Rashod Berry, DE, Indianapolis; suspended indefinitely June 29 for betting on NFL games; waived by Colts; cannot seek reinstatement until after 2023 season.

— Demetrius Taylor, DT, free agent; suspended June 29 for betting on NFL games; released by Detroit on May 10; cannot seek reinstatement until after 2023 season.

— Nicholas Petit-Frere, OT, Tennessee; suspended six games on June 29 for betting on non-NFL games from an NFL facility; currently on Titans roster; could return Oct. 29 vs. Atlanta.

