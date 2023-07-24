NFL suspends Broncos defensive end Eyioma Uwazurike indefinitely for gambling on games

FILE - White House Chef Tafari Campbell smiles Nov. 6, 2008, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Campbell, an employee of former President Barack Obama, has drowned near the couple’s home on Martha’s Vineyard. Massachusetts State Police confirmed that the paddleboarder whose body was recovered from Edgartown Great Pond on Monday, July 24, 2023 was Tafari Campbell, of Dumfries, Virginia. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds, file)
Obamas’ personal chef drowns on Martha’s Vineyard
FILE - Buffalo Bills running back Nyheim Hines (20) returns a kick off for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Hines sustained a knee injury in a jet skiing accident and will miss the season, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Monday, July 24, 2023.(AP Photo/Joshua Bessex, File)
Bills’ Nyheim Hines to miss 2023 season
Nigeria's goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie saves a penalty kick by Canada's Christine Sinclair, right, during the Women's World Cup Group B soccer match between Nigeria and Canada in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Victoria Adkins)
Women’s World Cup
The American flag is shown at the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 in New York. Stocks shifted between gains and losses on Wall Street Wednesday, keeping the market on track for its fourth monthly loss this year. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
Stock market today
A person poses for a photo signing into the Twitter website which is now displaying the new logo for Twitter, in an office in central London, Monday July 24, 2023. Elon Musk has unveiled a new “X” logo to replace Twitter’s famous blue bird as he follows through with a major rebranding of the the social media platform he bought for $44 billion last year. Musk had asked fans for logo ideas and chose one, which he described as minimalist Art Deco, saying it “certainly will be refined. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)
Elon Musk reveals Twitter’s new ‘X’ logo
Sports

NFL suspends Broncos defensive end Eyioma Uwazurike indefinitely for gambling on games

FILE - Denver Broncos defensive end Eyioma Uwazurike looks on during an NFL preseason football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Aug. 27, 2022, in Denver. The NFL indefinitely suspended Uwazurike on Monday, July 24, 2023, for betting on league games during the 2022 season. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File)

FILE - Denver Broncos defensive end Eyioma Uwazurike looks on during an NFL preseason football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Aug. 27, 2022, in Denver. The NFL indefinitely suspended Uwazurike on Monday, July 24, 2023, for betting on league games during the 2022 season. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

 
Share

DENVER (AP) — The NFL indefinitely suspended Denver Broncos defensive end Eyioma Uwazurike on Monday for betting on league games during the 2022 season.

Uwazurike, a fourth-round draft pick from Iowa State in 2022 who played in eight games as a rookie, becomes the 10th player this offseason to be suspended for gambling on games or betting on other sports while in NFL locker rooms. He will be eligible to petition for reinstatement no earlier than July 24, 2024.

“Our organization fully cooperated with this investigation and takes matters pertaining to the integrity of the game very seriously,” the Broncos said in a statement. “The Denver Broncos will continue to provide all members of our organization with the necessary education, resources and support to ensure compliance with the NFL’s gambling policy.”

Other news
FILE - Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton, front, chats with retired Broncos linebacker Karl Mecklenburg during NFL football practice, Wednesday, June 14, 2023, in Centennial, Colo. Sean Payton is back on the sideline and this time it's in Denver. The former Saints head coach was hired after spending a year in the broadcast booth. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Here we go again: Broncos undergo yet another reset with Sean Payton trying to rescue Russell Wilson
Sean Payton is back on the sideline and this time it’s in Denver. The former Saints head coach was hired after spending a year in the broadcast booth.
Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton looks on as players take part in drills during a mandatory NFL football minicamp at the Broncos' headquarters Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Centennial, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Broncos wrap up 1st offseason program under Payton, aspire to match Nuggets, Avs success
The Denver Broncos wrapped up their first offseason under new head coach Sean Payton Thursday about 20 miles away from the Denver Nuggets’ championship celebration.
Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, center, confers with head coach Sean Payton, right, as players take a break from drills during an NFL football practice Thursday, June 1, 2023, in Centennial, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Vance Joseph says he has no qualms about returning to Denver as Sean Payton’s DC
Vance Joseph says he had no qualms about returning to Denver as an assistant coach just five years after he was fired as head coach of the Broncos.
FILE - New York Giants running back Peyton Hillis puts his helmet on as he walks through a tunnel to the field before an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Dec. 1, 2013, in Landover, Md. When the former running back's mother pointed to his son and niece off a Florida beach and said they were drowning, he said he didn’t think and just ran for the water. Hillis saved the children from a rip current off the coast of Pensacola in January 2023, but he said in an interview broadcast Tuesday, June 13, that the scariest moment was swimming past his 9-year-old son, Orry, to his 8-year-old niece, who was in more danger. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Ex-NFL player Hillis recounts rescuing son, niece from rip current off Florida beach
PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — When former NFL running back Peyton Hillis’ mother pointed to his son and niece off a Florida beach and said they were drowning, he said he didn’t think and just ran for the water.

NFL players and personnel are not allowed to gamble while in NFL facilities, disclose any nonpublic NFL information, enter a sportsbook during the NFL season, or maintain any social, business or personal relationships with sports gamblers.

They are permitted to place non-sports wagers at legally operated casinos and horse or dog racing tracks on their personal time, including during the season.

The rules have been in place for years, but the league has cracked down on violators as sports gambling becomes legal in more states.

Former Indianapolis cornerback Isaiah Rodgers, linebacker Rashod Berry and free agent Demetrius Taylor were suspended indefinitely last month for betting on NFL games last year. The Colts waived Rodgers and Berry following their suspensions.

Tennessee offensive tackle Nicholas Petie-Frere was suspended for the first six regular-season games for betting on non-NFL sports at the club facility.

In late April, the league suspended Detroit receivers Jameson Williams, Quintez Cephus, Stanley Berryhill and safety C.J. Moore, and Washington defensive end Shaka Toney for violating the gambling policy.

Last December, New York Jets receivers coach Miles Austin was suspended for a year for betting on non-NFL sports.

Wide receiver Calvin Ridley was suspended for the entire 2022 season for gambling on NFL games; he was later traded from Atlanta to Jacksonville and eventually reinstated. In November 2019, Arizona Cardinals cornerback Josh Shaw was suspended for gambling on an NFL game; he has not played in the league since.

The causes for gambling-related suspensions have ranged from players who placed wagers on their own teams while not participating to players who have not abided by the league’s prohibition of betting on non-NFL sports while at the club facility.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL