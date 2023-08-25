List of NFL players suspended for violating gambling policies

The NFL has been suspending players for gambling violations since the 1963 season. Paul Hornung and Alex Karras were suspended for the 1963 season but eventually ended up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. But the league has suspended 10 players this year alone for either betting on NFL games or placing bets while on league property. The NFL ramped up efforts this offseason to better educate players and especially rookies on where and when they can bet and what they can bet on.

___

1963

Green Bay HB Paul Hornung: The 1986 inductee into the Pro Football Hall of Fame was suspended for the season for betting on league games.

Detroit DT Alex Karras: The 2020 inductee into the Pro Football Hall of Fame also was suspended for the season for betting on league games.

1983

Baltimore QB Art Schlichter: Suspended for the season for betting on at least 10 NFL games as a rookie. He returned in 1984 and played 10 games for Indianapolis before his career ended.

2019

Arizona CB Josh Shaw: Suspended Nov. 29 for gambling on an NFL game while on injured reserve. He has not played in the league since.

2022

Atlanta WR Calvin Ridley. Suspended for the entire season. The 26th pick of the 2018 draft was punished for gambling on NFL games in 2021 while away from the Falcons addressing mental health concerns. He was reinstated in March 2023 and now plays for Jacksonville.

Dec. 23:

Jets wide receivers coach Miles Austin: Suspended for a year for betting on non-NFL sports. Jets coach Robert Saleh said in January 2023 that Austin would not return to the staff when reinstated by the league.

2023

April 21:

Detroit WR Quintez Cephus, Detroit S C.J. Moore and Washington DE Shaka Toney: Suspended indefinitely for betting on NFL games in the 2022 season. Detroit released both Cephus and Moore following their suspensions.

Detroit WR Jameson Williams, the 12th overall pick of the 2022 draft, and WR Stanley Berryhill: Suspended six games each. Detroit released Berryhill after the suspension.

June 29:

Indianapolis CB Isaiah Rodgers Sr., DE Rashod Berry, DT Demetrius Taylor: Suspended indefinitely. The Colts waived all three soon after the trio was suspended for gambling on NFL games last season. None can seek reinstatement until after the season.

Tennessee RT Nicholas Petit-Frere: Suspended six games for betting while at an NFL facility as a rookie. Because of the Titans’ bye, he won’t be able to play again until Oct. 29 when Tennessee hosts Atlanta.

July 24:

Denver DE Eyioma Uwazurike: Suspended indefinitely for betting on league games during the 2022 season while a rookie. He can petition for reinstatement July 24, 2024.

___

