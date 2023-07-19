Armed New Zealand police officers stand outside a hotel housing a team from the FIFA Women's World Cup in the central business district following a shooting in Auckland, New Zealand, Thursday, July 20, 2023. New Zealand police are responding to reports that a gunman has fired shots in a building in downtown Auckland. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
USFL MVP Alex McGough signs with Green Bay as Packers boost their QB depth

 
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Quarterback Alex McGough has signed with the Green Bay Packers less than a month after getting selected as the most valuable player of the United States Football League.

The Packers announced Wednesday they had signed McGough as well as tight end Luke Musgrave, a second-round draft pick from Oregon State. They released center DJ Scaife.

McGough, 27, stepped in for an injured J’Mar Smith early in the USFL season and led the Birmingham Stallions to the league title. He threw for 243 yards and four touchdowns in a championship game victory over the Pittsburgh Maulers.

He played collegiately at Florida International and has no NFL playing experience, though he was on the Houston Texans’ active roster for five weeks in 2019. The Seattle Seahawks drafted him in the seventh round in 2018. McGough has spent time on the practice squads of Seattle and Houston.

The Packers don’t have any backup quarterbacks with any NFL playing experience as 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love prepares to take over as the starter after the trade of four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets. The only other quarterbacks on Green Bay’s roster are Danny Etling and rookie Sean Clifford, a fifth-round pick from Penn State.

