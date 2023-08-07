FILE - Director William Friedkin poses for portraits after interviews for his film "Killer Joe" in Venice, Italy, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2011. Friedkin, who won the best director Oscar for “The French Connection,” died Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Los Angeles, his wife, producer and former studio head Sherry Lansing told The Hollywood Reporter. (AP Photo/Joel Ryan, File)
Sports

Packers activating linebacker Rashan Gary from PUP list as he continues recovery from torn ACL

FILE - Green Bay Packers linebacker Rashan Gary (52) reacts after a sack of New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. Packers outside linebacker Rashan Gary took a step forward in his return from a torn anterior cruciate ligament by getting activated from the physically unable to perform list. Packers coach Matt LaFleur said before Monday’s Aug. 7, 2023, practice that Gary is getting activated. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)

FILE - Green Bay Packers linebacker Rashan Gary (52) reacts after a sack of New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. Packers outside linebacker Rashan Gary took a step forward in his return from a torn anterior cruciate ligament by getting activated from the physically unable to perform list. Packers coach Matt LaFleur said before Monday's Aug. 7, 2023, practice that Gary is getting activated. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)

 
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Rashan Gary took a step forward in his return from a torn anterior cruciate ligament by getting activated from the physically unable to perform list.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur said before Monday’s practice that Gary is getting activated. LaFleur noted that Gary will be doing mostly individual work Monday and won’t be participating in any team drills.

Gary, 25, had six sacks and seven tackles for loss in nine games last season before tearing the ACL in his right knee Nov. 6 during a 15-9 loss at Detroit. He had at least one sack in each of the Packers’ first four games.

Although the 2019 first-round pick from Michigan missed nearly half the season in 2022, his six sacks still ranked second on the team, behind Preston Smith’s 8½.

