Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram walks the sideline during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Jan. 7, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. Engram and the Jaguars agreed Sunday, July 16, 2023 to a three-year, $41.25 million contract that includes $24 million guaranteed, according to a person familiar with negotiations. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough, file)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson watches players run through drills during an NFL football practice, Monday, June 5, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson’s son is the team’s newest tight end. The Jaguars signed Josh Pederson on Monday, July 10, 2023, bringing him aboard nearly a month after he finished the USFL season with the Houston Gamblers. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS
