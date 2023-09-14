UAW strike
Sports

NFL extends deal to continue playing games at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

1 of 2 | 

FILE - Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison (2) breaks a tackle to score a touchdown in the first quarter of an NFL match between Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, on Oct. 2, 2022. The NFL will continue staging at least two games per year at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium through the 2029 season, it announced Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)
LONDON (AP) — The NFL will continue staging at least two games per year at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium through the 2029 season, the league announced Thursday.

The deal with the Premier League soccer club is a two-year extension on their original long-term agreement to play regular-season games at Tottenham’s $1.6 billion facility.

Tottenham’s stadium was custom built with an NFL field below the Premier League team’s moveable soccer pitch. The grass soccer field splits into three sections before it’s moved to make way for the astroturf underneath.

The stadium, which features designated NFL locker rooms and capacity seating of nearly 63,000, has hosted six games so far.

“NFL gamedays at our stadium are special occasions where we see fans from around the world descend on Tottenham, bringing so much vibrancy to the High Road and supporting our local economy,” Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy said.

Under the deal, the stadium gets an official designation as “Home of the NFL in the UK.”

Wembley Stadium has hosted the majority of the NFL games in London, starting in 2007.

Three NFL games are scheduled in the British capital this season; one at Wembley and two at Tottenham.

The Jacksonville Jaguars play back-to-back games — first against the Atlanta Falcons on Oct. 1 at Wembley before facing the Buffalo Bills the following Sunday at Tottenham.

On Oct. 15, the Baltimore Ravens play the Tennessee Titans at Tottenham.

