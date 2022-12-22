NJ--New Jersey Digest, 130pm update, NJ

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select New Jersey stories. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s complete coverage of New Jersey and the rest of the world, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org

TOP STORIES:

SUPREME COURT-GUNS-NEW JERSEY — SCOTCH PLAINS — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has signed legislation that overhauls rules to get a firearm carry permit, legislation that was spurred by this summer’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling expanded gun rights. Murphy, a Democrat, signed the measure Thursday during a ceremony in Scotch Plains. He said that while the state is bound to follow the Supreme Court’s ruling, it’s also obligated to do everything it can to make sure guns don’t proliferate. The Democrat-led Senate had passed the measure Monday, sending it to Murphy’s desk. Republicans had opposed the legislation, raising questions about its constitutionality, SENT: 324 words.

AIRPORT BODIES — WOODBURY — A man accused of killing several people in two states has been sentenced in New Jersey to 35 years in prison for the beating death of a former mentor. Sean Lannon had pleaded guilty in October to first-degree murder in the March 2021 slaying of 66-year-old Michael Dabkowski.Lannon has claimed Dabkowski sexually abused him as a child, though no evidence was ever presented in court to support that claim. He still faces murder charges in New Mexico stemming from the slaying of his ex-wife and two of her friends whose decomposed bodies were found in a pickup truck parked at an Albuquerque airport. SENT: 222 words.

SPORTS:

FBN--JAGUARS-JETS — EAST RUTHERFORD — Trevor Lawrence and the surging Jacksonville Jaguars (6-8) have won two in a row to get into the AFC playoff hunt. They’ll try to keep pace Thursday night against Zach Wilson and the New York Jets (7-7), who have lost three straight and seen their postseason hopes take a significant hit. By Pro Football Writer Dennis Waszak Jr. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos. Game starts 8:15 p.m.

FBN--GIANTS-VIKINGS PREVIEW — MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings clinched their division with three games left under rookie coach Kevin O’Connell, and Brian Daboll has guided the New York Giants into wild card position in his first season on the job. These Coach of the Year candidates will be matched up this weekend in Minnesota. By Pro Football Writer Dave Campbell.

HKN--FLYERS-MAPLE LEAFS — The Philadelphia Flyers visit the Toronto Maple Leafs. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Game starts 2 p.m.

HKN--ISLANDERS-RANGERS — NEW YORK - Igor Shesterkin and the New York Rangers return home and look for their eighth win in nine games as they host the rival Islanders. The Rangers are coming off a 3-2 loss at Pittsburgh on Tuesday night that snapped their season-high seven-game win streak. The Islanders are 3-3-2 in their last eight games. By Vin A. Cherwoo. UPCOMING: 650 words, photos. Game starts 7 p.m.

FBN--EAGLES-COWBOYS PREVIEW — ARLINGTON, Texas — Jalen Hurts might not play because of a shoulder injury when NFL-leading Philadelphia visits Dallas on Saturday. Coach Nick Sirianni says the decision won’t have anything to do with the Eagles having the top seed in the NFC all but wrapped up. By Pro Football Writer Schuyler Dixon.

BKC--N.J.I.T.-SOUTH FLORIDA — N.J.I.T. plays South Florida at Yuengling Center. UPCOMING: 150 words, more on merit. Game starts 7 p.m.

BKC--QUEENS-FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON — Queens plays Fairleigh Dickinson at Rothman Center. UPCOMING: 150 words, more on merit. Game starts 7 p.m.

BKC--MARIST-RIDER — Marist plays Rider at Alumni Gymnasium. UPCOMING: 150 words, more on merit. Game starts 7 p.m.

BKC--SAINT PETER’S-MARYLAND — Saint Peter’s plays Maryland at Xfinity Center. UPCOMING: 150 words, more on merit. Game starts 6:30 p.m.

BKC--YALE-MONMOUTH — Yale plays Monmouth at OceanFirst Bank Center. UPCOMING: 150 words, more on merit. Game starts 7 p.m.

BBA--YANKEES-RODóN — NEW YORK — Left-hander Carlos Rodón is introduced by the New York Yankees after agreeing to a $162 million, six-year contract. By Baseball Writer Ronald Blum.

LOCALIZATION:

BROADBAND MAP-LOCALIZE IT — States are racing against a deadline to challenge the map federal officials will use to divvy up the nation’s largest-ever investment in high-speed internet. At stake is a share of the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program, part of the infrastructure measure President Joe Biden signed into law last year. We provide resources and questions for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides here .

MIGRATION-ASYLUM BAN-LOCALIZE IT — Under Trump-era asylum restrictions, migrants have been denied rights to seek asylum under U.S. and international law 2.5 million times since March 2020 on grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19. Amid uncertainty over the restrictions’ future, we offer suggested reporting threads for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides here .

HOMELESS COUNT-LOCALIZE IT — A national tally of homelessness released Monday finds that the total number of unhoused people across the U.S. was about the same earlier this year as it was in 2020, before the coronavirus pandemic hit the nation hard. The result represents a balancing of conflicting forces sparked by the pandemic: job losses and rising rents along with eviction protections and tax breaks. We offer ideas for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides here .

U.S. STORIES

WINTER WEATHER

MISSION, Kan. —- President Joe Biden has warned Americans to take seriously a storm that is spreading severe cold, snow and wind. He said Thursday in the Oval Office that “this is not like a snow day when you were a kid.” Temperatures are plunging far and fast the storm forms ahead of Christmas weekend. The National Weather Service says that frigid air will move through the central United States to the east and that windchill advisories will affect about 135 million people in coming days. Forecasters expect a bomb cyclone to develop near the Great Lakes. That occurs when atmospheric pressure drops quickly in a strong storm. By Heather Hollingsworth and Jill Bleed. SENT: 694 words, photos. Developing.

CONGRESS-BUDGET

WASHINGTON —- The Senate appears back on track to pass a $1.7 trillion bill to finance federal agencies through September. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Thursday that the Senate would consider some 15 amendments before voting on final passage of the package. Most of the amendments will be subject to a 60-vote threshold to pass, generally dooming them to failure in the evenly divided 100-member Senate. An agreement from both sides on which amendments would be voted on was needed to lock in an expedited vote on final passage and get the measure approved before a government shutdown would begin at midnight Friday. By Kevin Freking. SENT: 571 words, photos

BORDER WALL-SHIPPING CONAINERS

PHOENIX —- Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey will take down a makeshift wall made of shipping containers at the Mexico border, settling a lawsuit and political tussle with the federal government over trespassing on federal lands. The Biden administration and the Republican governor entered into an agreement that Arizona will cease installing the containers in any national forest, according to court documents filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court. The stipulation says Arizona must remove the shipping containers already present in southeastern Cochise County by Jan. 4. The resolution comes just two weeks before Democrat Katie Hobbs, who opposes the construction, takes over as governor. SENT: 314 words, photo

ZELENSKY-WASHINGTON-HOW IT HAPPENED

WASHINGTON —- The idea of a daring wartime trip by Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Washington had percolated for some time before the surprise visit was revealed just hours ahead of the Ukrainian president’s arrival. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi discussed the visit with Ukrainian officials during a summit in Croatia in October. And Biden administration officials had for months been talking with Ukraine about a potential Zelenskyy visit. Zelenskyy had indicated to President Joe Biden the U.S. was the first country he wanted to visit when the time was right for him to travel. Finally, on Dec. 11, Zelenskyy told Biden the time had arrived. From there, things quickly fell into place for Wednesday’s whirlwind visit. By Seung Min Kim. SENT: 971 words, photos.

