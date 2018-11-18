Steelers, Penguins logos modified to show support for Tree of Life

As support comes in from across the region, country and world for the Tree of Life congregation following the deadly shooting at the Squirrel Hill synagogue Saturday, some have used Pittsburgh’s professional sports teams to express theirs.

Modified logos of the Steelers and Penguins have been circulating on the internet with a Star of David and the phrase “Stronger Than Hate.” Many have adopted these logos as their avatars of profile photos on social media.

The Steelers and Pitt football each held a moment of silence before the kickoffs of their games this weekend at Heinz Field in recognition of the shooting that left 11 dead.

All three of the city’s pro teams pinned to the top of their official Twitter accounts, “Pittsburgh is #StrongerThanHate” with an illustration of the city’s skylines behind the words “Pittsburgh strong.”