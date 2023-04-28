2023 NFL Draft Selections

Thursday, April 27 FIRST ROUND

1. Carolina (from Chicago), Bryce Young, qb, Alabama.

2. Houston, C.J. Stroud, qb, Ohio State.

3. Houston (from Arizona), Will Anderson Jr., lb, Alabama.

4. Indianapolis, Anthony Richardson, qb, Florida.

5. Seattle (from Denver), Devon Witherspoon, cb, Illinois.

6. Arizona (from L.A. Rams through Detroit), Paris Johnson Jr., ot, Ohio State.

7. Las Vegas, Tyree Wilson, de, Texas Tech.

8. Atlanta, Bijan Robinson, rb, Texas.

9. Philadelphia (from Carolina through Chicago), Jalen Carter, dt, Georgia.

10. Chicago (from New Orleans through Philadelphia), Darnell Wright, ot, Tennessee.

11. Tennessee, Peter Skoronski, ot, Northwestern.

12. Detroit (from Cleveland through Houston and Arizona), Jahmyr Gibbs, rb, Alabama.

13. Green Bay (from N.Y. Jets), Lukas Van Ness, de, Iowa.

14. Pittsburgh (from New England), Broderick Jones, ot, Georgia.

15. N.Y. Jets (from Green Bay), Will McDonald IV, lb, Iowa State.

16. Washington, Emmanuel Forbes, cb, Mississippi State.

17. New England (from Pittsburgh), Christian Gonzalez, cb, Oregon.

18. Detroit, Jack Campbell, lb, Iowa.

19. Tampa Bay, Calijah Kancey, dt, Pittsburgh.

20. Seattle, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, wr, Ohio State.

21. L.A. Chargers, Quentin Johnston, wr, TCU.

22. Baltimore, Zay Flowers, wr, Boston College.

23. Minnesota, Jordan Addison, wr, Southern Cal.

24. N.Y. Giants (from Jacksonville), Deonte Banks, cb, Maryland.

25. Buffalo (from N.Y. Giants through Jacksonville), Dalton Kincaid, te, Utah.

26. Dallas, Mazi Smith, dt, Michigan.

27. Jacksonville (from Buffalo), Anton Harrison, ot, Oklahoma.

28. Cincinnati, Myles Murphy, de, Clemson.

29. New Orleans (from San Francisco through Miami and Denver), Bryan Bresee, dt, Clemson.

30. Philadelphia, Nolan Smith, lb, Georgia.

31. Kansas City, Felix Anudike-Uzomah, de, Kansas State.