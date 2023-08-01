NFL revises personal conduct policy to expand penalties for sexual assault offenses

FILE - New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver speaks to supporters during an election night party in Asbury Park, N.J., Nov. 2, 2021. Oliver, who made history as the first Black woman to serve as speaker of the state Assembly, died Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. She was 71. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, file)
New Jersey’s Lt. Gov dies suddenly
New York Mets' Justin Verlander pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Mets trade 3-time Cy Young Award winner to Astros
FILE - Matthew DePerno, Republican candidate for Michigan attorney general, speaks during a rally at the Michigan state Capitol, Oct. 12, 2021, in Lansing, Mich. A former Republican attorney general candidate and another supporter of former President Donald Trump have been criminally charged in Michigan in connection with accessing and tampering with voting machines after the 2020 election. DePerno, a lawyer who was endorsed by Trump in an unsuccessful run for Michigan attorney general last year, was arraigned remotely Tuesday Aug. 1, 2023, according to Richard Lynch, the court administrator for Oakland County’s 6th Circuit. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP, File)
Trump allies charged in felonies involving voting machines
FILE - Lizzo performs at the United Center on May 17, 2023, in Chicago. Lizzo has been sued by three former dancers who accuse the Grammy winner of sexual harassment and allege the singer and her production company created a hostile work environment. The civil lawsuit filed Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Los Angeles County Superior Court claims Lizzo pressured one of the dancers to engage with nude performers at a club in Amsterdam and shamed another dancer for her weight gain before firing her. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File)
Lizzo’s former dancers file lawsuit
FILE - Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. Cloud, the actor who starred as the drug dealer Fezco "Fez" O'Neill on the HBO series "Euphoria," has died. He was 25. Cloud's publicist, Cait Bailey, said McCloud died Monday at his family home in Oakland, California. No cause of death was given. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
‘Euphoria’ stars post tributes to late co-star Angus Cloud
Sports

NFL revises personal conduct policy to expand penalties for sexual assault offenses

By ROB MAADDI
 
Share

The NFL has revised its personal conduct policy to expand the definition of sexual assault offenses that could result in a more severe penalty.

A first violation of sexual assault “involving physical force or committed against someone incapable of giving consent or involving threats or coercion” will result in a suspension of six games without pay “with possible upward or downward adjustments based on any aggravating or mitigating factors,” according to the policy which was obtained by The Associated Press on Tuesday.

“Nothing in this provision precludes the Disciplinary Officer or Commissioner from imposing a suspension without pay of six games or more, including an indefinite suspension, for other types of prohibited conduct. A second violation will result in banishment from the NFL,” the policy states.

Adding the terminology “involving threats or coercion” and expanding possible aggravating factors to now include “a pattern of conduct” and “offenses that involve planning” comes one year after Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was suspended 11 games for violating the personal conduct policy after being accused by more than two dozen women of sexual assault and sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions.

Watson was initially suspended six games by a disciplinary officer who pointed out limitations in the league’s policy. The NFL sought a minimum one-year suspension. A settlement was reached after the league appealed the initial ruling.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl