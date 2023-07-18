FILE - In this July 7, 2019, file photo, the United States players hold the trophy as they celebrate winning the Women's World Cup final soccer match against The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France. The 2023 Women's World Cup will be spread across nine cities in Australia and New Zealand. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)
Women’s World Cup guide
A man walks by a sign for the lottery in front of a market Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in San Diego. The Powerball jackpot rose yet again to an estimated $1 billion after no winning ticket was sold for the latest drawing. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Powerball jackpot hits $1 billion
A South Korean building complex is seen in the background as North Korean soldiers guard the truce village at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) which separates the two Koreas in Panmunjom, North Korea, Wednesday, June 20, 2018. A tour guide Hwang Myong Jin, on the northern side of the Demilitarized Zone that divides the two Koreas, says that since the summits between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and the presidents of South Korea and the United States, things have quieted down noticeably in perhaps the most iconic symbol of the one last place on Earth where the Cold War still burns hot. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
US soldier detained in North Korea
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event, July 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. Trump said Tuesday that he has received a letter informing him that he is a target of the Justice Department’s investigation into efforts to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election. Trump made the claim in a post on his Truth Social platform. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
Trump criminal probe
A digital billboard displays an unofficial temperature, Monday, July 17, 2023, in downtown Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Phoenix breaks heat record
Sports

Steelers begin 2023 with Kenny Pickett firmly entrenched at QB but plenty of questions elsewhere

FILE - Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett participates in the football team's minicamp in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Pickett's second minicamp in the NFL is a little different than his first. A year after running with the third string, Pickett is entrenched as the Steelers starting quarterback and eager to show the progress he made near the end of the 2022 season was just the beginning. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar/File)
1 of 2 | 

FILE - Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett participates in the football team’s minicamp in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Pickett’s second minicamp in the NFL is a little different than his first. A year after running with the third string, Pickett is entrenched as the Steelers starting quarterback and eager to show the progress he made near the end of the 2022 season was just the beginning. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar/File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin watches the NFL football team' practice in Pittsburgh Tuesday, May 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
2 of 2 | 

FILE - Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin watches the NFL football team’ practice in Pittsburgh Tuesday, May 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By The Associated Press
 
Share

PITTSBURGH STEELERS (9-8)

CAMP SITE: Latrobe, Pennsylvania

KEY ADDITIONS: DB Patrick Peterson, G Isaac Seumalo, LB Cole Holcomb, OL Nate Herbig, LB Elandon Roberts, S Keanu Neal, OT Broderick Jones, LB Nick Herbig, CB Joey Porter Jr., TE Darnell Washington, DL Keeanu Benton.

KEY LOSSES: S Terrell Edmunds, LB Devin Bush, LB Rob Spillane, CB Cam Sutton, LB Malik Reed, OL J.C. Hassenauer.

Other news
FILE - Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Clark Haggans plays during the AFC NFL championship football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Jan. 22, 2006 in Denver. Haggans, an outside linebacker who won a Super Bowl with the Pittsburgh Steelers during a 13-year career that included stops in Arizona and San Francisco, has died. He was 46. Colorado State University, where Haggans starred in the late 1990s, said Haggans died on Monday, June 19, 2023. No cause of death was given. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File)
Clark Haggans, longtime NFL linebacker who won a Super Bowl with the Steelers, dies at 46
Clark Haggans, an outside linebacker who won a Super Bowl with the Pittsburgh Steelers during a 13-year career that included stops in Arizona and San Francisco, has died.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett, left, listens to offensive coordinator Matt Canada during the first day of the NFL football team's minicamp, in Pittsburgh on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Steelers QB Kenny Pickett enters Year 2 focused on the details
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett enters his second year in the NFL looking to close the gap between himself and the league’s elite.
FILE - Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell (26) smiles during an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit on Oct. 29, 2017. The former Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets running back said on a podcast, Friday, May 26, 2023, he smoked marijuana before playing some NFL games during his career. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Former Steelers, Jets running back Le’Veon Bell says he smoked marijuana before games
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Former Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets running back Le’Veon Bell says he smoked marijuana before playing some NFL games during his career.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterbacks Kenny Pickett, left, takes a snap during the NFL football team's OTA's in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, May 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Pittsburgh Steelers eye playing regular-season NFL game in Ireland
DUBLIN (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have long-term plans to play a regular-season NFL game in Ireland, the team said Thursday during a visit to trumpet its long-standing ties with the Emerald Isle.

KEY STORYLINES: The Steelers are hoping their strong finish to 2022 following a 2-7 start will carry over into 2023. QB Kenny Pickett enters his second NFL training camp firmly entrenched as the starter after starting last summer third on the depth chart behind Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph. The Steelers made it a point to beef up the protection in front of Pickett, signing Seumalo from Philadelphia, drafting left tackle Broderick Jones in the first round and grabbing massive tight end Darnell Washington in the third. The secondary received a significant makeover, with Peterson looking to prove there’s still plenty of fuel left in his tank. Holcomb and Roberts arrived in free agency to revamp an inside linebacker group that was enigmatic at best last season. Pittsburgh is intent on being the physical yin to the high-powered yang found in places such as Kansas City and Buffalo, teams the Steelers believe they can catch — and pass — in 2023.

FANDUEL SUPER BOWL ODDS: +4500

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL