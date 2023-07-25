The new-look NFL Pro Bowl is returning to Orlando, Florida in February

FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James warms up at halftime during a high school basketball game against Christopher Columbus at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, January 16, 2023, in Springfield, Mass. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)
Bronny James stable after cardiac arrest
FILE - A UPS driver puts his seat belt on before driving off as UPS workers hold a rally in downtown Los Angeles as a national strike deadline nears on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. UPS has reached a contract agreement with its 340,000-person strong union Tuesday, July 25, 2023, averting a strike that had the potential to disrupt logistics nationwide for businesses and households alike. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
UPS and Teamsters reach tentative deal
FILE - White House Chef Tafari Campbell smiles Nov. 6, 2008, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Campbell, an employee of former President Barack Obama, has drowned near the couple’s home on Martha’s Vineyard. Massachusetts State Police confirmed that the paddleboarder whose body was recovered from Edgartown Great Pond on Monday, July 24, 2023 was Tafari Campbell, of Dumfries, Virginia. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds, file)
Obamas’ personal chef drowns
This photo taken on Nov. 24, 2022, shows Justin Germann in Hatcher Pass, near Wasilla, Alaska. Germann was among three state workers and the pilot who died when their helicopter crashed on July 20, 2023, on Alaska's North Slope. (Alyssa Marie Enriquez via AP)
Alaska helicopter crash kills 4
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions jackpot hits $820 million
The new-look NFL Pro Bowl is returning to Orlando, Florida in February

 
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The 2024 Pro Bowl Games are coming back to Orlando.

The NFL announced Tuesday the reimagined Pro Bowl, which was held in central Florida four straight seasons between 2017-2020, will be played at Camping World Stadium on Feb. 4.

The weeklong event features AFC vs. NFC stars competing in various skills challenges and culminates with a flag-football game. Peyton Manning and his brother, Eli, again will coach the two teams.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young speaks during a news conference at the NFL football team's training camp on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Spartanburg, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
No. 1 pick Bryce Young set to open first NFL training camp with Panthers amid lofty expectations
Carolina Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young is set to begin his first NFL training camp amid lofty expectations.
FILE - Dennis Hernandez, brother of former New England Patriots NFL football player Aaron Hernandez, watches during his brother's murder trial on Jan. 29, 2015, in Fall River, Mass. Former UConn football player Dennis Hernandez is behind bars after a witness told police she believed he was planning a school shooting. The 37-year-old, who went by DJ while playing for the Huskies as a quarterback and receiver in the mid-2000s, is due in court on Aug. 1 on charges including threatening. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, Pool, File)
Aaron Hernandez brother faces new charges amid concerns over threats, visits to UConn, Brown
Former UConn football player Dennis Hernandez, the older brother of late New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez, is behind bars after a witness told police she believed he was planning a school shooting.
Denny Hamlin poses with the trophy in Victory Lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Pocono Raceway, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Long Pond, Pa. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
AUTO RACING: Hamlin heads home with momentum while Verstappen remains untouchable in Formula 1
Denny Hamlin will head to what he considers his home track at Richmond Raceway on a roll. The Virginia native passed Kyle Larson on the final restart at Pocono and won for a record seventh time there last weekend.
FILE - Green Bay Packers' head coach Matt LaFleur and quarterback Jordan Love run during an NFL football practice Wednesday, June 14, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. LaFleur enters his fifth training camp as the Green Bay Packers’ head coach feeling as though he’s just getting started. The departure of a four-time MVP quarterback has a way of doing that.(AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)
Packers’ youth has LaFleur feeling as if he’s a first-year coach again heading into training camp
Matt LaFleur enters his fifth season as the Green Bay Packers head coach feeling as though he’s just getting started.

Last year’s inaugural Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas drew 6.4 million viewers and more than 58,000 in-person fans at Allegiant Stadium, up 16% from the previous year.

“Building off the success from last year’s reinvented format that elevated flag football and introduced fun forms of competition and entertainment, we are thrilled to bring The 2024 Pro Bowl Games to Orlando,” said Peter O’Reilly, NFL executive vice president, club business and league events. “Hosting multiple Pro Bowls in years past, Orlando is a world-class destination and a favorite getaway for our players and their families, and we look forward to working with the city of Orlando and Florida Citrus Sports to create the ultimate all-star celebration for players, their families and our fans.”

