Los Angeles Rams rely on few remaining stars with depth lacking amid roster remodel

FILE - Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay, right, gestures as quarterback Matthew Stafford stands in the background during the NFL football team's organized activities Wednesday, May 31, 2023, in Thousand Oaks, Calif. They gutted their roster and made no major free agent additions, electing to play this season with an unimpressive supporting cast around Aaron Donald, Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp. At least coach Sean McVay seems focused and happy after flirting with retirement for the past two offseasons, and he has plenty of work to do. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
1 of 2 | 

FILE - Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay, right, gestures as quarterback Matthew Stafford stands in the background during the NFL football team’s organized activities Wednesday, May 31, 2023, in Thousand Oaks, Calif. They gutted their roster and made no major free agent additions, electing to play this season with an unimpressive supporting cast around Aaron Donald, Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp. At least coach Sean McVay seems focused and happy after flirting with retirement for the past two offseasons, and he has plenty of work to do. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald looks on from the bench during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Nov. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. They gutted their roster and made no major free agent additions, electing to play this season with an unimpressive supporting cast around Aaron Donald, Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
2 of 2 | 

FILE - Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald looks on from the bench during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Nov. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. They gutted their roster and made no major free agent additions, electing to play this season with an unimpressive supporting cast around Aaron Donald, Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By The Associated Press
 
LOS ANGELES RAMS (5-12)

CAMP SITE: Irvine, California.

KEY ADDITIONS: G Steve Avila, CB Ahkello Witherspoon, TE Hunter Long, WR Demarcus Robinson, CB Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, WR Tyler Johnson, RB Sony Michel, QB Brett Rypien.

KEY LOSSES: CB Jalen Ramsey, LB Bobby Wagner, LB Leonard Floyd, WR Allen Robinson, DT Greg Gaines, S Taylor Rapp, S Nick Scott, G David Edwards, CB David Long Jr., QB Baker Mayfield, WR Brandon Powell, K Matt Gay, P Riley Dixon, LS Matt Orzech, G Chandler Brewer, DT A’Shawn Robinson, CB Troy Hill

KEY STORYLINES: Less than two years after their Super Bowl championship season, the Rams have decided to take as much salary cap pain as possible in 2023. They gutted their roster and made no major free agent additions, electing to play this season with an unimpressive supporting cast around Aaron Donald, Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp. GM Les Snead calls it a remodel rather than a rebuild, but even contending for a playoff spot seems daunting with the Rams’ clear lack of proven talent, particularly across a defense that lost six of its top seven tacklers. At least coach Sean McVay seems focused and happy after flirting with retirement for the past two offseasons, and he has plenty of work to do.

FANDUEL SUPER BOWL ODDS: +6500

