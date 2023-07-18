FILE - In this July 7, 2019, file photo, the United States players hold the trophy as they celebrate winning the Women's World Cup final soccer match against The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France. The 2023 Women's World Cup will be spread across nine cities in Australia and New Zealand. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)
Seahawks open training camp with attention on defense's potential improvement from last season

FILE - Seattle Seahawks linebacker Jordyn Brooks (56) and safety Jamal Adams (33) talk during NFL football practice, Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at the team's facilities in Renton, Wash.The Seahawks enter training camp with very few position competitions, but the important questions will surround health. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson, File)
FILE - Seattle Seahawks linebacker Jordyn Brooks (56) and safety Jamal Adams (33) talk during NFL football practice, Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at the team’s facilities in Renton, Wash.The Seahawks enter training camp with very few position competitions, but the important questions will surround health. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson, File)

FILE - Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba jogs off the field Monday, May 22, 2023, at the team's NFL football training facility in Renton, Wash. The offense should take steps forward with Geno Smith in charge for a second season and the addition of a weapon like Smith-Njigba. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson, FIle)
FILE - Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba jogs off the field Monday, May 22, 2023, at the team’s NFL football training facility in Renton, Wash. The offense should take steps forward with Geno Smith in charge for a second season and the addition of a weapon like Smith-Njigba. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson, FIle)

By The Associated Press
 
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (9-9)

CAMP SITE: Renton, Washington.

KEY ADDITIONS: DL Dre’Mont Jones, DL Jarran Reed, LB Bobby Wagner, S Julian Love, C Evan Brown, CB Devon Witherspoon, WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, DE Mario Edwards, DE Derick Hall, LB Devin Bush.

KEY LOSSES: RB Rashaad Penny, LB Cody Barton, RB Travis Homer, S Ryan Neal, WR Marquise Goodwin.

KEY STORYLINES: The Seahawks enter training camp with very few position competitions, but the important questions will surround health. Most of those are on the defensive side and center on where Jamal Adams is in his recovery from a major leg injury suffered in last year’s season opener, and where linebacker Jordyn Brooks is at coming back from a torn ACL late in the season. There is also some question on whether starting right tackle Abraham Lucas and starting cornerback Tariq Woolen will be fully healthy after minor surgeries in the spring. An offseason overhaul on the defensive side will lead to most of the focus in training camp looking to improve a unit that ranked 25th in the league in total defense. The return of Wagner and Reed should help, and Jones is a major addition, but Seattle still has questions on the interior defensive line. Love appears to be an instant leader to pair with veteran Quandre Diggs and Adams if he’s healthy. The offense should take steps forward with Geno Smith in charge for a second season and the addition of a playmaker such as Smith-Njigba, but whether the Seahawks have made up ground with the 49ers in the NFC West will depend on the defensive improvement.

FANDUEL SUPER BOWL ODDS: +3500

