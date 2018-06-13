Edmunds expects to sign Steelers’ rookie contract ‘one of these days’

Entering mandatory minicamp, first-round selection Terrell Edmunds was the only one of the Steelers’ seven draft picks without a contract.

If history is any indication, his wait shouldn’t last much longer.

Last year, the Steelers didn’t sign first-round outside linebacker T.J. Watt and third-round cornerback Cam Sutton until mid-June.

“I’m not even worried about it,” Edmunds said Tuesday. “I know it will get done one of these days. It’s not going to change anything about my game. I’m still going to be out there trying to put my best on the field.”

Edmunds’ brother, Tremaine, who was drafted No. 16 overall by the Buffalo Bills, signed his four-year rookie contract exactly a month ago. He got a signing bonus worth nearly $7.3 million and almost $12.7 million overall.

With rookies holding little leverage, Terrell Edmunds can expect a deal a little higher than what the No. 28 player in 2017 received. Taco Charlton got a $5.433,556 signing bonus and a $10,028638 total contract from the Dallas Cowboys.

Selected two picks later than Charlton, Watt got a $4.873,504 signing bonus and a $9,258,568 deal.

“You can definitely negotiate a little bit, but I try to stay out of that,” Edmunds said. “I let my parents take over and let my agents handle it. I’ll just make the final say-so with everything.”

Perhaps it was no coincidence that his parents, Ferrell (a former NFL tight end) and Felicia, were on hand to watch the minicamp workout Tuesday. It was the first time they had visited the Steelers since Terrell was drafted.

