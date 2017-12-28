A Steelers friendship that transcends life and death

From Jeannette and Wexford to Rehoboth Beach, Del., TribLIVE has shown you some of Steelers Nation’s most rabid fans. Watch as we profile Abrian “Ace” Rhoad, of Harrisburg, who wouldn’t be the Steelers fan he is today without knowing his closest friend, Corey Weems, who was known by friends and fans as Wheelz.

Weems was diagnosed with ALS, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also called Lou Gehrig’s disease, a terminal illness that has no known cause or cure. Rhoad has started a GoFundMe page to help raise money for the ALS Foundation, and plans to never stop carrying on Weems’ memory at Steelers games at Heinz Field. Visit the GoFundMe page at https://www.gofundme.com/Wheelz4als.