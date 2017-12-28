FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
A Steelers friendship that transcends life and death

 
From Jeannette and Wexford to Rehoboth Beach, Del., TribLIVE has shown you some of Steelers Nation’s most rabid fans. Watch as we profile Abrian “Ace” Rhoad, of Harrisburg, who wouldn’t be the Steelers fan he is today without knowing his closest friend, Corey Weems, who was known by friends and fans as Wheelz.

Weems was diagnosed with ALS, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also called Lou Gehrig’s disease, a terminal illness that has no known cause or cure. Rhoad has started a GoFundMe page to help raise money for the ALS Foundation, and plans to never stop carrying on Weems’ memory at Steelers games at Heinz Field. Visit the GoFundMe page at https://www.gofundme.com/Wheelz4als.