Kevin Gorman’s Take 5: A redemption song for Steelers

1. Ben Roethlisberger got off to a bad start, throwing an interception on the second play from scrimmage on a pass intended for Martavis Bryant.

Blame Bryant if you want, but he had a step on Colts cornerback Pierre Desir and Big Ben’s pass was underthrown and inside. Instead, I’ll credit Desir for making a spectacular catch, as he dived for the ball at the Indianapolis 21.

The Steelers attempted to get Bryant involved early after he was benched against Detroit for his social media criticism of JuJu Smith-Schuster. But Ben and Bryant haven’t been on the same page since the Minnesota game, and this play didn’t help.

Then again, it didn’t hurt the Steelers. They forced a three-and-out, and the game remained scoreless through the end of the first quarter.

And Bryant would later make some pivotal plays.

2. This game took a turn for the worse late in the first quarter, however, following two consecutive Steelers’ holding penalties.

The first was on long snapper Kameron Canaday, and nullified Jordan Berry’s 51-yard punt to the Indy 10. The second was on safety Sean Davis, and nullified Berry’s 56-yard punt that was returned to the 26.

Finally, Berry’s third punt was returned by Chester Rogers to the Indy 32. Instead of the Colts taking over at their own 10, they started at their 32, a gain of 22 yards in field position.

Berry and Rogers would make big plays before the end of the half, but that was a momentum-changing sequence. The real blow came when Steelers cornerback Joe Haden injured his left leg. Two plays later, Donte Moncrief beat Artie Burns for a 60-yard touchdown pass from Jacoby Brissett for a 7-0 lead.

3. This was a game of foreshadowing, and Rogers got the Colts off to a strong start in the second half with a 61-yard touchdown catch by slipping the grasp of Davis and Mike Hilton for a 17-3 lead.

The Steelers answered with an eight-play, 78-yard scoring drive highlighted by a 44-yard pass to Smith-Schuster and capped by a 7-yard pass from Roethlisberger to Smith-Schuster to cut it to 17-9. But the point-after kick was blocked by defensive end Margus Hunt and recovered by safety Matthias Farley, who appeared headed for the end zone.

Berry, however, ran him down and cut off the end zone, forcing Farley to change directions. Jesse James made the tackle at the 2 to save the Colts from adding two points, marking the second time a Steelers tight end has made a great hustle play to prevent a score (Vance McDonald did it on a blocked field goal at Chicago).

And those two points became a big, big deal.

4. At halftime, Brissett was outdueling Roethlisberger.

Brissett completed 9 of his first 13 passes for 131 yards and a touchdown for a 127.4 rating. Roethlisberger was 7 of 15 for 72 yards with an interception for a 33.2 rating.

But Roethlisberger was 5 of 6 for 71 yards and a touchdown in the third quarter (155.6), and got better as the game went on, while Brissett struggled as the pressure mounted.

When his pass went off the fingertips of tight end Jack Doyle and into those of inside linebacker Ryan Shazier for an interception at the Indy 10, Big Ben had his chance.

And, on third-and-goal, he found a wide-open McDonald in the right corner of the end zone for a 7-yard scoring pass. The Steelers, trailing, 17-15, opted to go for a two-point conversion – even after they drew a 5-yard penalty for a false start after a timeout.

And wouldn’t you know it, Roethlisberger fired a conversion pass to Bryant on a perfect play to tie the game at 17-17 with 11:52 left.

5. This was going to be a hold-your-breath finish.

Chris Boswell, the model of consistency, missed the go-ahead points when his 37-yard field-goal attempt hit the right upright with 6:12 remaining.

The Steelers got the ball back with 3:10 remaining at their own 15, and converted a pair of critical third downs. The first, on third-and-2 at the 23, was a shovel pass to Eli Rogers for a 2-yard gain. The second, on third-and-4 at the 31, was on a crossing pattern to Bryant for a 19-yard gain to the 50.

That was followed by a dynamic play by Big Ben, who eluded two Colts pass rushers and fired a pinpoint pass to Antonio Brown for a 32-yard gain to the Indy 18.

Three plays later, Boswell redeemed himself by nailing a 33-yard field goal as time expired to cap a 10-play, 70-yard scoring drive and deliver the Steelers their seventh victory.

This one was their redemption song.

