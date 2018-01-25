Ex-Steelers RB Terrell ‘Nightmare’ Watson tweets he joins Giants

The Nightmare is over for the Steelers.

Don’t misunderstand: the New England Patriots are still playing for the Super Bowl, and the Steelers’ season indeed ended with a loss to Jacksonville in the divisional round Jan. 14.

But the Steelers won’t have their other “Nightmare” anymore.

According to a post on his verified Twitter account, running back Terrell Watson indicated he has signed with the New York Giants.

Watson was dubbed “Nightmare” by Steelers coach Mike Tomlin during training camp because he played in college at Azusa Pacific, where he broke all of Christian Okoye’s school records. Okoye was known as “The Nigerian Nightmare” during his time in the NFL three decades ago.

With his fifth team in a 28-month span, Watson was one of the under-the-radar stars of this past training camp as the Steelers’ short-yardage back. He beat out the more established Fitzgerald Toussaint for a roster spot to start the regular season, holding the roles on the kickoff return team and as a short-yardage running back.

But he was given only five carries over 10 games, and only four carries in the third-and-1 situation he was intended for. Once he failed on one of those, he did not get another carry the rest of the season and was demoted to the practice squad in November.

Watson, who played in the 2016 regular-season finale for Philadelphia, was one of only two players who finished the 2017 season on the Steelers’ practice squad who was not re-signed to a reserve/future contract after the season ended.

