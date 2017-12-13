Steelers coach Mike Tomlin hopes players embrace excitement of high-stakes game with Patriots

Mike Tomlin isn’t backing down from his enthusiasm about facing the New England Patriots, and he wants his Steelers players to take the same approach to one of the biggest regular-season games in Heinz Field history.

The top seed in the AFC playoff race will be at stake when the 11-2 Steelers host the 10-3 Patriots at 4:25 p.m. Sunday.

Two weeks ago, in an interview with NBC, Tomlin talked about the “fireworks” the matchup presented when he referred to the Patriots as the “elephant in the room” and said the game could be a precursor to another AFC championship game between the two teams.

The hyperbole continued Tuesday during his weekly press conference.

“Man, I love it,” Tomlin said. “It’s good to be in big games. It’s better to be in big games than ones nobody is watching. We better be appreciative of this spot and not resist it in any way and embrace it. This is what we’ve been fighting for since March. To be in these type of games against these type of people, why would you fight that?

“It’s an awesome thing.”

A win over the defending Super Bowl champions would clinch a first-round playoff bye for the Steelers and eliminate New England from getting the No. 1 seed. A win over the Patriots, plus a loss by the Jacksonville Jaguars to the Houston Texans, would seal the top seed for the Steelers with two games remaining.

The Steelers haven’t owned the top playoff spot in the AFC since the 2004 season.

“We’re excited about being in the kitchen, if you will,” Tomlin said. “It’s good to be in the kitchen. The kitchen is in Pittsburgh, Pa., this week in the National Football League at Heinz Field. And that’s where you want to be in the middle of December.”

The Steelers are riding an eight-game winning streak. The Patriots had an eight-game streak snapped Monday night with a 27-20 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said the Steelers must maintain the same approach this week that they’ve taken while crafting the NFL’s best record.

“This is the biggest game of the year because it’s this week. It’s this week’s opponent,” he said on his weekly 93.7 FM radio segment. “Yeah, they are the world champs. Yeah, it’s Tom Brady. Yes, it’s a high-end AFC team who beat us last year. Really, you have to take the mindset and approach that it’s another game, that it’s the biggest one of the year.

“We’re going to do our best to go out and play our best football this week.”

Starting with the 2001 season when they won their first Super Bowl, the Patriots have lost back-to-back games just 11 times under coach Bill Belichick.

Playing without tight end Rob Gronkowski, who was serving a one-game suspension, the Patriots were held to a season-low 248 net yards against the Dolphins. Brady threw two interceptions after entering the game with four on the season, and he had a 59.5 quarterback rating.

Tomlin said the absence of Gronkowski was significant and, with his return, won’t lend the Steelers to repeating the Dolphins’ defensive approach.

“It’s a different ball game,” he said. “You are talking about one of the most dynamic players of this generation, forget tight ends. This generation. (The tape) is something to look back at but nothing to hang your hat on in terms of building a plan.”

Brady and Roethlisberger will enter the game as the two most prolific passers in the NFL this season. After throwing for 506 yards Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, Roethlisberger temporarily moved into the yardage lead with 3,744. Brady regained the top spot at 3,865 yards after passing for 233 yards against the Dolphins.

“I do not expect a bad day (from Brady) this Sunday,” Roethlisberger said.

With so much at stake for the Steelers on Sunday, Tomlin wants his players to embrace the moment. The Steelers have won only three of 13 matchups against the Patriots since 2001, last year losing twice — in the regular-season at Heinz Field and in the conference championship at New England.

“We don’t take it for granted,” Tomlin said. “As competitors, we are excited about it. As professionals, preparation is going to be required.”

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.