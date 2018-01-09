3 catches from Steelers divisional-round games you’ll never forget

With the Steelers preparing to face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday in an AFC divisional round playoff game, the Tribune-Review is taking a look back at some of the most memorable plays in the team’s postseason history. The compilation is limited to the divisional round.

Today: 3 memorable catches (in reverse chronological order)

Jan. 15, 2011: Steelers 31, Ravens 24

Antonio Brown’s helmet catch on a 58-yard pass from Ben Roethlisberger with 2:07 left sets up the winning touchdown, a 2-yard run by Rashard Mendenall, that sends the Steelers to the AFC championship game against the New York Jets.

Such catches are routine these days for Brown. In 2010, though, he was a rookie sixth-round draft pick who had 16 catches in the regular season and no more than 52 yards in any game.

Brown eclipses that yardage total on one route. With the score tied, 24-24, the Steelers face a third-and-19 from their 38. Brown goes deep down the right sideline, and Roethlisberger hits him in stride. The ball comes loose, so Brown pins it against his helmet as he is forced out of bounds.

Brown finishes the game with three catches for 75 yards.

Jan. 15, 2005: Steelers 20, Jets, 17, OT

Hines Ward takes a shovel pass from Ben Roethlisberger for a 4-yard touchdown that ties the score, 17-17, in a game they would win in overtime.

The Steelers, the top seed in the AFC after amassing a 15-1 record, hold a 10-0 lead in the first half, but the Jets score on a punt return and interception return to take a 17-10 advantage. With six minutes left, Ward takes the Roethlisberger flip and bulls into the end zone.

Ward’s catch gets lost in the outcome. Jets kicker Doug Brien misses a 47-yard field goal with 2:02 remaining and a 43-yarder as time expires.

The Steelers don’t waste their field-goal attempt in overtime as Jeff Reed converts from 33 yards.

Ward finishes with 10 catches for 105 yards.

Dec. 23, 1972: Steelers 13, Raiders 7

The Immaculate Reception.

Does anything more need to be said?