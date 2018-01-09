FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - United States' Simone Biles bites her gold medal for the artistic gymnastics women's individual all-around final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 11, 2016. USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday, June 28, 2023, that Biles, the 2016 Olympic champion, will be part of the field at the U.S. Classic outside of Chicago on Aug. 5. The meet will be Biles' first since the 2020 Olympics. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Simone Biles returning to competition
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson poses with first round draft pick Connor Bedard during the first round of the NHL hockey draft, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
2023 NHL draft
FILE - New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, May 24, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
NYC Council primary

3 catches from Steelers divisional-round games you’ll never forget

By Joe Rutter
 
Share

With the Steelers preparing to face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday in an AFC divisional round playoff game, the Tribune-Review is taking a look back at some of the most memorable plays in the team’s postseason history. The compilation is limited to the divisional round.

Today: 3 memorable catches (in reverse chronological order)

Jan. 15, 2011: Steelers 31, Ravens 24

Other news
Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Keller cruises through 6, the Pirates score 5 in 7th to rout the Padres 7-1
Mitch Keller allowed one run in six innings and the Pittsburgh Pirates scored five times in the seventh to rout the San Diego Padres 7-1 on Wednesday night.
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge watches from the dugout during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Judge plays catch in first baseball activity since hurting toe on June 3
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge played catch before a game at Oakland in the AL MVP’s first baseball activity since tearing a ligament in his right big toe on June 3.
Toronto Blue Jays' George Springer, right, celebrates with Brandon Belt after scoring against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Springer sparks 6-hit, 4-double 1st inning and Blue Jays beat Giants 6-1
George Springer hit the first of four Toronto Blue Jays doubles in a five-run first inning in a 6-1 victory over San Francisco that stopped the Giants’ 10-game road winning streak.
Atlanta Braves' Travis d'Arnaud (16) celebrates with Matt Olson (28) after Olson hit a solo home run in the eight inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
NL-best Braves blank Twins for three-game sweep, have won 21 of 25
ATLANTA (AP) — Matt Olson hit his National League-best 26th homer and the Atlanta Braves won their fifth straight game, beating the Minnesota Twins 3-0 on Wednesday for a series sweep.

Antonio Brown’s helmet catch on a 58-yard pass from Ben Roethlisberger with 2:07 left sets up the winning touchdown, a 2-yard run by Rashard Mendenall, that sends the Steelers to the AFC championship game against the New York Jets.

Such catches are routine these days for Brown. In 2010, though, he was a rookie sixth-round draft pick who had 16 catches in the regular season and no more than 52 yards in any game.

Brown eclipses that yardage total on one route. With the score tied, 24-24, the Steelers face a third-and-19 from their 38. Brown goes deep down the right sideline, and Roethlisberger hits him in stride. The ball comes loose, so Brown pins it against his helmet as he is forced out of bounds.

Brown finishes the game with three catches for 75 yards.

Jan. 15, 2005: Steelers 20, Jets, 17, OT

Hines Ward takes a shovel pass from Ben Roethlisberger for a 4-yard touchdown that ties the score, 17-17, in a game they would win in overtime.

The Steelers, the top seed in the AFC after amassing a 15-1 record, hold a 10-0 lead in the first half, but the Jets score on a punt return and interception return to take a 17-10 advantage. With six minutes left, Ward takes the Roethlisberger flip and bulls into the end zone.

Ward’s catch gets lost in the outcome. Jets kicker Doug Brien misses a 47-yard field goal with 2:02 remaining and a 43-yarder as time expires.

The Steelers don’t waste their field-goal attempt in overtime as Jeff Reed converts from 33 yards.

Ward finishes with 10 catches for 105 yards.

Dec. 23, 1972: Steelers 13, Raiders 7

The Immaculate Reception.

Does anything more need to be said?