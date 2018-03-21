Saquon Barkley runs second-fastest 40 time for RB at NFL Combine

INDIANAPOLIS – Saquon Barkley is making good on his goal of dominating the NFL Combine workouts.

The former Penn State running back, who had the most repetitions at his position in the bench press on Thursday, continued to wow scouts on Friday.

Barkley had the second-best time in the 40-yard dash, running it in 4.41 seconds on his first attempt and 4.42 on the second. The only running back to run it faster was North Carolina State’s Nyheim Hines, who ran a 4.39.

Barkley also had the top mark in the vertical jump at 41 inches. That was one inch higher than Auburn’s Kerryon Johnson and Alabama’s Bo Scarborough jumped.

In the 20-yard shuttle, Barkley finished eighth.