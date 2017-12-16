Franklin Regional alum to perform flyover during Steelers game

When the Steelers face the Patriots on Sunday, a Franklin Regional alum will be in the sky above Heinz Field.

Lt. Brian Buckley, 28, of Murrysville will be in one of the two Navy F-18 Super Hornets doing a flyover during the opening ceremonies.

“It’s an amazing opportunity, and we’re all super excited to do it,” he said Friday.

Doing a flyover for any Steelers game would be exciting, but given the playoff nature of this game, it’s even more of a thrill, he said.

“The hype and the energy should be awesome, and we hope to be adding to that,” Buckley said.

Having his son participate in the flyover is “over-the-top exciting,” said Mike Buckley.

“We’ve all been Steelers fans for most of our lives,” he said. “He loves the Navy, loves what he’s doing. … We’re just happy that he has the opportunity to do this in his hometown.”

The team has done a lot of planning for the route and was scheduled to practice flyovers at higher altitudes Friday afternoon to prepare for Sunday, Brian Buckley said.

In addition to the four crew members in the jets, two more will be in the stadium, he said.

“They’re on the field with the singer, giving us all the cues for the timing,” he said.

Buckley participated in the Reserve Officers Training Corps while earning a bachelor’s degree in computer science from Duquesne University.

He was commissioned as an officer in 2012 and spent three years in flight school in Pensacola, Fla. He’s been stationed in Virginia Beach for the past 21/2 years and returned from a seven-month combat deployment in the Middle East in December 2016.

His unit is stationed out of the Naval Air Station Oceana and is attached to the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier during deployments.

