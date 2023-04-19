AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

Sports on TV for April 24-30

By The Associated PressApril 19, 2023 GMT

Adv22

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, April 24

MLB BASEBALL

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — Oakland at LA Angels

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Conference First Round: TBD

10 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round: Memphis at LA Lakers, Game 4

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: New Jersey at NY Rangers, Game 4

7:30 p.m.

TBS — Eastern Conference First Round: Toronto at Tampa Bay, Game 4

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Vegas at Winnipeg, Game 4

10 p.m.

TBS — Western Conference First Round: Colorado at Seattle, Game 4

_____

Tuesday, April 25

COLLEGE BASEBALL

6 p.m.

ESPNU — East Carolina at NC State

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Conference First Round: TBD

10 p.m.

TNT — Conference First Round: TBD

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

ESPN — Conference First Round: TBD

TBS — Conference First Round: TBD

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Conference First Round: TBD

TBS — Conference First Round: TBD

SOCCER

2:30 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Wolverhampton

10 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: León at Tigres UANL, Semifinal, Leg 1

_____

Wednesday, April 26

GOLF

12 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Korea Championship, First Round, Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea, Incheon, South Korea

NBA BASKETBALL

NFL

  • Damar Hamlin timeline from injury to return to Bills

  • Packers hire Coleman as assistant to player engagement

  • Damar Hamlin cleared to play, 4 months after cardiac arrest

  • Former NFL defensive end Chris Smith dead at 31

    • 7:30 p.m.

    TNT — Conference First Round: TBD

    10 p.m.

    TNT — Conference First Round: TBD

    NHL HOCKEY

    7 p.m.

    ESPN — Conference First Round: TBD

    9:30 p.m.

    ESPN — Conference First Round: TBD

    SOCCER

    10 p.m.

    FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: LAFC at Philadelphia Union, Semifinal, Leg 1

    _____

    Thursday, April 27

    COLLEGE BASEBALL

    8 p.m.

    ESPNU — Texas A&M at Arkansas

    GOLF

    3:30 p.m.

    GOLF — PGA Tour: The Mexican Open, First Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico

    6:30 p.m.

    GOLF — LPGA Tour: The JM Eagle LA Championship, First Round, Wilshire Country Club, Los Angeles

    12 a.m. (Friday)

    GOLF — DP World Tour: The Korea Championship, Second Round, Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea, Incheon, South Korea

    NBA BASKETBALL

    7:30 p.m.

    TNT — Conference First Round: TBD

    10 p.m.

    TNT — Conference First Round: TBD

    NFL DRAFT

    8 p.m.

    ABC — 2023 NFL Draft: Round 1, Kansas City, Mo.

    ESPN — 2023 NFL Draft: Round 1, Kansas City, Mo.

    NFLN — 2023 NFL Draft: Round 1, Kansas City, Mo.

    NHL HOCKEY

    7 p.m.

    ESPN2 — Conference First Round: TBD

    9:30 p.m.

    ESPN2 — Conference First Round: TBD

    SOCCER (MEN’S)

    2:45 p.m.

    USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at Everton

    _____

    Friday, April 28

    AUTO RACING

    8:55 a.m.

    ESPNU — Formula 1: Qualifying, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan

    7 p.m.

    FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C.

    8:30 p.m.

    FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Del. (Taped)

    5:25 a.m. (Saturday)

    ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan

    COLLEGE BASEBALL

    7 p.m.

    ESPNU — TCU at Texas

    10 p.m.

    ESPNU — UCLA at Stanford

    COLLEGE SOFTBALL

    4:30 p.m.

    ESPNU — Florida A&M at Jackson St.

    GOLF

    12 p.m.

    GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, First Round, The Woodlands Country Club - Tournament Course, The Woodlands, Texas

    3:30 p.m.

    GOLF — PGA Tour: The Mexican Open, Second Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico

    6:30 p.m.

    GOLF — LPGA Tour: The JM Eagle LA Championship, Second Round, Wilshire Country Club, Los Angeles

    12 a.m. (Saturday)

    GOLF — DP World Tour: The Korea Championship, Third Round, Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea, Incheon, South Korea

    NBA BASKETBALL

    8:10 p.m.

    ESPN — Conference First Round: TBD

    10:30 p.m.

    ESPN — Conference First Round: TBD

    NFL DRAFT

    7 p.m.

    ABC — 2023 NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3, Kansas City, Mo.

    ESPN — 2023 NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3, Kansas City, Mo.

    NFLN — 2023 NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3, Kansas City, Mo.

    8 p.m.

    ESPN2 — 2023 NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3, Kansas City, Mo.

    NHL HOCKEY

    7 p.m.

    TNT — Conference First Round: TBD

    7:30 p.m.

    TBS — Conference First Round: TBD

    9:30 p.m.

    TNT — Conference First Round: TBD

    RUGBY (MEN’S)

    10 p.m.

    FS1 — MLR: Dallas at Seattle

    _____

    Saturday, April 29

    AUTO RACING

    5:25 a.m.

    ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan

    9:25 a.m.

    ESPN — Formula 1: Qualifying, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan

    11 a.m.

    FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Del.

    1:30 p.m.

    FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The A-GAME 200, Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Del.

    3 p.m.

    NBC — AMA Monster Energy Supercross: Round 15, Nashville, Tenn.

    COLLEGE BASEBALL

    2 p.m.

    ESPNU — Mississippi St. at Tennessee

    COLLEGE SOFTBALL

    2 p.m.

    ESPN2 — LSU at Alabama

    5 p.m.

    ESPNU — Tennessee at Arkansas

    FISHING

    8 a.m.

    FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 AFTCO Bassmaster Elite at Santee Cooper, Clarendon County, S.C.

    GOLF

    1 p.m.

    GOLF — PGA Tour: The Mexican Open, Third Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico

    3 p.m.

    CBS — PGA Tour: The Mexican Open, Third Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico

    GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, Second Round, The Woodlands Country Club - Tournament Course, The Woodlands, Texas

    6 p.m.

    GOLF — LPGA Tour: The JM Eagle LA Championship, Third Round, Wilshire Country Club, Los Angeles

    12 a.m. (Saturday)

    GOLF — DP World Tour: The Korea Championship, Final Round, Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea, Incheon, South Korea

    HORSE RACING

    4 p.m.

    FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

    LACORSSE (MEN’S)

    10 p.m.

    ESPNU — NLL: Colorado at San Diego

    MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

    4 p.m.

    ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

    MLB BASEBALL

    4 p.m.

    FOX — Regional Coverage: TBA

    9 p.m.

    FS1 — St. Louis at LA Dodgers

    NFL DRAFT

    12 p.m.

    ABC — 2023 NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7, Kansas City, Mo.

    ESPN — 2023 NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7, Kansas City, Mo.

    NFLN — 2023 NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7, Kansas City, Mo.

    NHL HOCKEY

    5:30 p.m.

    TBS — Conference First Round: TBD

    8 p.m.

    ESPN — Conference First Round: TBD

    SOCCER (MEN’S)

    7:30 a.m.

    USA — Premier League: West Ham United at Crystal Palace

    10 a.m.

    USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Brentford

    12:30 p.m.

    NBC — Premier League: Chelsea at Arsenal

    1:30 p.m.

    FOX — MLS: Atlanta United at Nashville SC

    USFL FOOTBALL

    12:30 p.m.

    USA — New Orleans at Birmingham

    7 p.m.

    FOX — Houston at Memphis

    XFL FOOTBALL

    7 p.m.

    ESPN2 — South Division Championship: TBD

    Sunday, April 30

    AUTO RACING

    6:55 a.m.

    ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan

    2 p.m.

    FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Würth 400, Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Del.

    3:30 p.m.

    NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Children’s Of Alabama Indy Grand Prix, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala.

    COLLEGE BASEBALL

    3 p.m.

    ESPN2 — Florida St. at Notre Dame

    COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

    12 p.m.

    Harvard at Princeton

    COLLEGE SOFTBALL

    1 p.m.

    ESPN2 — LSU at Alabama

    2 p.m.

    ESPNU — Indiana at Michigan

    FISHING

    8 a.m.

    FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 AFTCO Bassmaster Elite at Santee Cooper, Clarendon County, S.C.

    GOLF

    1 p.m.

    GOLF — PGA Tour: The Mexican Open, Final Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico

    3 p.m.

    CBS — PGA Tour: The Mexican Open, Final Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico

    GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, Final Round, The Woodlands Country Club - Tournament Course, The Woodlands, Texas

    6 p.m.

    GOLF — LPGA Tour: The JM Eagle LA Championship, Final Round, Wilshire Country Club, Los Angeles

    MLB BASEBALL

    7 p.m.

    ESPN — Philadelphia at Houston

    ESPN — Philadelphia at Houston (Kay-Rod Cast)

    RODEO

    2 p.m.

    CBS — PBR (Taped)

    SOCCER (MEN’S)

    9 a.m.

    USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Fulham

    11:30 a.m.

    USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Liverpool

    USFL FOOTBALL

    12 p.m.

    NBC — Pittsburgh vs. Philadelphia, Detroit

    4 p.m.

    NBC — New Jersey at Michigan

    XFL FOOTBALL

    3 p.m.

    ESPN2 — North Division Championship: TBD

    _____

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.