Kevin Gorman: Time for Steelers’ Ben Roethlisberger, Todd Haley to get on same page

Could confetti be the only cure for the apparently rocky relationship between Ben Roethlisberger and Todd Haley?

The Steelers’ statistics are down from last season in almost every offensive category, and Big Ben never misses a chance to throw Coach Todd under the bus.

If the Steelers are going to win a seventh Super Bowl, the franchise quarterback and offensive coordinator need to get on the same page.

Now would be a good time to start, with the Tennessee Titans (6-3) visiting the Steelers (7-2) on Thursday night at Heinz Field. Which brings us to what Haley calls the “confetti game.”

“In 5½ years, we’ve done a lot of prolific, great things offensively together, Ben and I,” Haley said. “What we haven’t done is win a Super Bowl, and that’s what our main goal is.”

For all Haley and Roethlisberger have done — including Big Ben’s career highs in passing yards (4,952 in 2014) and passing yards per game (328.2 in 2015) — that’s the glaring omission from their time together.

No matter the nuances of their relationship — good, bad or indifferent — they need to figure out what’s plaguing an offense that features five Pro Bowl performers yet ranks 19th in the NFL in scoring (20.8 points a game).

The problems are aplenty, especially in the red zone, where they rank next-to-last at 42.4 percent. Haley said some of the offensive struggles have to do with Big Ben adjusting to newcomers at running back, receiver and tight end.

If there’s one thing they agree upon, it’s that the focus should be on one thing: The Steelers keep finding ways to win, and their 7-2 record is far better than it was at this time last season (4-5).

“We’ve been together almost six years,” Haley said. “You better be on the same page and you better be communicating well to do. And I’m very proud of that, and I would believe he’s very proud of it.

“So, what the outside perception is and what’s reality are usually two totally different things. As coaches, you learn that pretty early in your career to not to pay much attention.”

Roethlisberger, however, hasn’t hesitated to take credit when the Steelers score and publicly second-guess Haley’s play-calling when they don’t. It’s the passive-aggressive part of this pass offense.

The latest controversy came Sunday at Indianapolis, revolving around a 2-point conversion.

Not only did the Steelers take a timeout and a delay-of-game penalty because of formation issues, but Big Ben said Haley wanted to kick the extra point. That suggestion seemed to stun Haley.

What went viral was video of Haley screaming at someone on the sideline. Many viewers believed the target to be Roethlisberger, who didn’t deny the possibility, but Haley said it was actually another coach.

“He’s out there on the field,” Haley said. “He doesn’t know whether I’m yelling at him or not. Sometimes, that’s good; sometimes, that’s bad.”

What’s worse is the Steelers face former defensive coordinator Dick LeBeau, whom Haley called a “living legend.” LeBeau not only knows the strengths and weaknesses of Big Ben and Haley but how to exploit them.

“This will be a great test for us against Coach LeBeau, who obviously is one of the best that has ever been at doing what he does,” Haley said. “I’ve been on both sides of the fence with Dick, and it will be a great challenge.”

Hopefully, getting Big Ben and Coach Todd to find some harmony — and the offense some rhythm — won’t be a greater challenge.

The Steelers have their sights set on the Super Bowl. To do so, they first must get past the Titans and then the New England Patriots.

The Steelers are too talented for squabbling to shortchange a season that could end with confetti.

