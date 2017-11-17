FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
The Other Side: Titans shrink in sloppy second half

 
The Tennessee Titans’ slap down by the Steelers on Thursday isn’t dashing the team’s dream of postseason play.

But the 40-17 shellacking at Heinz Field may have given the team a taste of the challenges they will face if they make it to the playoffs.

“The Titans have been making the mistakes that help blah teams stay with them, but they’ve been overcoming those gaffes, winning those games and advancing toward their first playoff berth since 2008,” wrote Joe Rexrode, a columnist for The Tennessean.

“The advance certainly isn’t over. The mistakes are getting out of hand, though. Good teams, the kind you see in the playoffs, burn you for them.”

Some see the loss to the Steelers — the first in five games for the 6-4 Titans — as a lost opportunity.

“The Titans didn’t deliver in the spotlight,” wrote Jim Wyatt, senior editor of TitansOnline.com “Instead, their hopes of a statement win here at Heinz Field flickered out because of turnovers, mistakes and a defense that struggled to slow down Pittsburgh’s playmakers.”

The Steelers’ victory puts them atop the AFC with an 8-2 record.

Titans’ players were quick to accept blame for the sloppy showing on the nationally broadcast game. Mariota was intercepted four times, a career first. He was sacked five times. A field goal was blocked.

“If you throw four interceptions it is tough to win,” said Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota. “A lot of credit to Pittsburgh, they made a bunch of plays and got the best of us tonight.

"(The interceptions) are on me. When it comes down to it, I am the one that makes the decision to throw, and just bad decisions. I have to do a better job if it’s not there to either tuck it away, or throw it out of bounds."e_SClBThose four interceptions were among bad parts of a game that Rexrode said had few bright spots. e_SClB

Tight end Delanie Walker joined in on the chorus of mea culpas.

“I have to catch that ball,” Walker said about his dropped would-be touchdown pass while standing in the end zone late in a drive. “That hurt the team, and I feel terrible about that.”

Titans linebacker Wesley Woodyard was more blunt.

“They kicked our butts in the second half,” he said. “Any time you give up 40 points it falls back on the defense. We just have to be a better second half team and learn from this."e_SClBThe Steelers will take on the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football next week.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.