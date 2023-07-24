Denny Hamlin celebrates in Victory Lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Pocono Raceway, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Long Pond, Pa. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
Sports

The Tennessee Titans will wear throwback Oilers uniforms honoring the team’s history

 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans are going back to their Oilers days for throwback uniforms this season.

The Titans announced Sunday night they will wear the uniforms the franchise wore between 1981 as the Houston Oilers through 1998, their second and final year as the Tennessee Oilers after leaving Houston for a new stadium in Nashville. They will don the throwbacks for two home games.

The Columbia blue jersey, white pants and white helmet featuring an oil derrick with a red face mask was the combination worn the longest by the franchise founded in 1960 by the late Bud Adams in the AFL.

“This was an original AFL team, so there’s a rich tradition there and now people are going to see this, and they are going to be reminded of this rich history,” said Surf Melendez, the Titans’ vice president and executive creative director.

The uniform, created with Nike, features a nod to the Oilers coached by Bum Phillips with Pro Football Hall of Fame back Earl Campbell with “Luv Ya Blue” inside the neckline of the jersey. Those Oilers reached back-to-back AFC championship games, losing both to Pittsburgh.

___

