Titans hire Sarah Bailey from Rams as new director of research, development

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans hired Sarah Bailey as their new director of football research and development.

The Titans announced the hiring Friday.

Bailey spent the past six seasons with the Los Angeles Rams , starting as a football analyst in 2017 before being promoted to manager of football analytics in 2020. She will run the Titans’ analytics department, feeding information to both coaches and scouts.

She majored in mathematics at the University of Pacific where she was part of the track and cross-country teams. She also earned a master’s degree in statistics from Simon Fraser University in Canada.

This is the latest front office addition since controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk hired Ran Carthon as the franchise’s first Black general manager in January. Titans coach Mike Vrabel hired Lori Locust as the team’s first full-time female assistant as a defensive quality control assistant earlier this year.

The Titans already had Mical Johnson as a scouting assistant.

