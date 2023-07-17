FILE - In this July 7, 2019, file photo, the United States players hold the trophy as they celebrate winning the Women's World Cup final soccer match against The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France. The 2023 Women's World Cup will be spread across nine cities in Australia and New Zealand. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)
Women’s World Cup guide
A man walks by a sign for the lottery in front of a market Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in San Diego. The Powerball jackpot rose yet again to an estimated $1 billion after no winning ticket was sold for the latest drawing. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Powerball jackpot hits $1 billion
A South Korean building complex is seen in the background as North Korean soldiers guard the truce village at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) which separates the two Koreas in Panmunjom, North Korea, Wednesday, June 20, 2018. A tour guide Hwang Myong Jin, on the northern side of the Demilitarized Zone that divides the two Koreas, says that since the summits between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and the presidents of South Korea and the United States, things have quieted down noticeably in perhaps the most iconic symbol of the one last place on Earth where the Cold War still burns hot. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
US soldier detained in North Korea
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event, July 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. Trump said Tuesday that he has received a letter informing him that he is a target of the Justice Department’s investigation into efforts to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election. Trump made the claim in a post on his Truth Social platform. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
Trump criminal probe
A digital billboard displays an unofficial temperature, Monday, July 17, 2023, in downtown Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Phoenix breaks heat record
Sports

Dolphins enter camp confident in QB Tua Tagovailoa and with improvements on defense

FILE - Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Vic Fangio speaks during an NFL football press conference to introduce him, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Dolphins GM Chris Grier improved the defense by bringing in respected defensive mind Vic Fangio. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, FIle)

FILE - Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Vic Fangio speaks during an NFL football press conference to introduce him, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Dolphins GM Chris Grier improved the defense by bringing in respected defensive mind Vic Fangio. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, FIle)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By The Associated Press
 
Share

MIAMI DOLPHINS (9-8)

CAMP SITE: Miami Gardens, Florida

KEY ADDITIONS: Defensive Coordinator Vic Fangio, CB Jalen Ramsey, LB David Long Jr., WR Braxton Berrios, S DeShon Elliott, QB Mike White, TE Eric Saubert, CB Cam Smith, RB De’Von Achane, LB Malik Reed, P Jake Bailey.

KEY LOSSES: TE Mike Gesicki, QB Teddy Bridgewater, P Thomas Morstead, WR Trent Sherfield, LB Elandon Roberts.

Other news
FILE - TCU running back Kendre Miller (33) runs against Michigan during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis says third-round draft choice Kendre Miller and fourth-round draft choice Nick Saldiveri are among a handful of players the club has placed on injury lists with a week left before the opening of training camp, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
Saints draftees Miller, Saldiveri deemed unfit to practice as camp approaches
New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis says third-round draft choice Kendre Miller and fourth-round draft choice Nick Saldiveri are among a handful of players the club has placed on injury lists with a week left before the opening of training camp.
Mississippi State head coach Zach Arnett speaks during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Rookie coach Zach Arnett will keep physicality and tenacity at Mississippi State
Zach Arnett is the lone rookie among the Southeastern Conference’s 14 head coaches. He’s also the youngest at 36 along with being the first of Hispanic descent in the league’s history.
FILE -Atlanta Braves President and CEO Terry McGuirk speaks during an event celebrating the 2021 World Series champion Atlanta Braves, in the East Room of the White House, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in Washington. Atlanta Braves executives say business will continue as usual under a new ownership structure following a spinoff from Liberty Media. Perhaps most notable is fans will be able to purchase stock in the newly created Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc., and become owners of the team. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
Braves executives say it’s business as usual following spinoff from Liberty Media
Atlanta Braves executives say business will continue as usual under a new ownership structure following a spinoff from Liberty Media.
Pittsburgh Pirates first round draft pick, pitcher Paul Skenes, left, poses with Pirates general manager Ben Cherington after signing with the team in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. The Pirates drafted Skenes first player overall in this year's Major League Baseball draft. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Top overall draft pick Paul Skenes gets record $9.2 million signing bonus from Pirates
Right-hander Paul Skenes, taken by Pittsburgh with the first pick in this month’s amateur draft, agreed to a contract that includes a $9.2 million signing bonus.

KEY STORYLINES: Dolphins GM Chris Grier improved the defense by bringing in respected defensive mind Vic Fangio and trading for All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey. Running backs Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson will be the top ball carriers entering camp after the Dolphins re-signed them earlier this year. But rookie De’Von Achane, the speedy running back out of Texas A&M, impressed during minicamp and OTAs and figures to be a perfect fit in Mike McDaniel’s scheme. The Dolphins made noise in the AFC East last season behind a vastly improved Tua Tagovailoa and picked up the fifth-year option on his rookie contract in March. Tagovailoa was diagnosed with two concussions in 2022, so his ability to stay on the field will be key to Miami’s success.

FANDUEL SUPER BOWL ODDS: +2500

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL