Sports

The Titans go to camp with Ryan Tannehill, Derrick Henry in final year of their deals

FILE - Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins walks on the field before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Aug. 12, 2022, in Cincinnati. The Tennessee Titans hope they have filled their major need at wide receiver with three-time All-Pro wide receiver Hopkins by agreeing to terms on a two-year deal worth $26 million with incentives that could push that to $32 million, a person familiar with the agreement said Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger, File)

By The Associated Press
 
TENNESSEE TITANS (7-10)

CAMP SITE: Nashville, Tennessee

KEY ADDITIONS: GM Ran Carthon, WR DeAndre Hopkins, OL Andre Dillard, OL Daniel Brunskill, LB Azeez Al-Shaair, DE Arden Key, OL Peter Skoronski, QB Will Levis, offensive coordinator Tim Kelly, pass game coordinator/QB coach Charles London.

KEY LOSSES: LT Taylor Lewan, C Ben Jones, RG Nate Davis, LB David Long, WR Robert Woods, DE DeMarcus Walker, offensive coordinator Todd Downing, OLB Bud Dupree.

KEY STORYLINES: The Titans have a new GM after ending the 2022 season on a seven-game skid that kept them out of the playoffs for the first time since 2018. Despite a second straight injury-riddled season, the Titans were about three minutes from a third straight AFC South title. Now the franchise is rebuilding as quickly as possible. Carthon spent much of the offseason trying to improve one of the NFL’s worst offenses, focusing on fixing the battered offensive line. Both QB Ryan Tannehill and three-time Pro Bowl RB Derrick Henry are going into the final year of their contracts in a division that remains very winnable. Carthon has helped both Tannehill and Henry by agreeing to a two-year deal with Hopkins, the three-time All-Pro wide receiver.

FANDUEL SUPER BOWL ODDS: +7500

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL