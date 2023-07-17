FILE - In this July 7, 2019, file photo, the United States players hold the trophy as they celebrate winning the Women's World Cup final soccer match against The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France. The 2023 Women's World Cup will be spread across nine cities in Australia and New Zealand. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)
Women’s World Cup guide
Powerball jackpot hits $1 billion
US soldier detained in North Korea
Trump criminal probe
Phoenix breaks heat record
The Bengals head to camp looking to retool defense, protect QB Joe Burrow

1 of 3 

2 of 3 

3 of 3 

By The Associated Press
 
CINCINNATI BENGALS (14-5)

CAMP SITE: Cincinnati.

KEY ADDITIONS: Four-time Pro Bowl OT Orlando Brown Jr., DE Myles Murphy, CB DJ Turner, S Jordan Battle.

KEY LOSSES: S Jessie Bates III, S Vonn Bell, TE Hayden Hurst, RB Samaje Perine, CB Eli Apple, CB Tre Flowers, QB Brandon Allen, LS Clark Harris, CB Chris Lammons, TE Mitchell Wilcox.

The two-time defending AFC North champions played a tight game against the Los Angeles Rams in a losing Super Bowl effort last year.

KEY STORYLINES: The Bengals want more after coming oh-so close each of the past two seasons. Winning consecutive AFC North championships and playing in back-to-back AFC championship games are nice. All they have to show for it was a close Super Bowl loss and a loss in the AFC championship game by a field goal that has left Cincinnati still looking for that elusive first Super Bowl title. The Bengals retooled the defense this offseason. The Bengals also bulked up the offensive line by signing four-time Pro Bowl tackle Brown. Now they have to sign quarterback Joe Burrow to an extension after picking up his fifth-year option earlier this year.

