United States' Brian Harman poses for the media as he holds the Claret Jug trophy for winning the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
Brian Harman wins British Open
Church personnel inspect damages inside the Odesa Transfiguration Cathedral in Odesa, Ukraine, Sunday, July 23, 2023, following Russian missile attacks. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russian strike on Odesa
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
‘Barbie’ box office
FILE - A Twitter app icon on a mobile phone is displayed in Philadelphia, U.S.A., April 26, 2017. Elon Musk plans to change the logo of Twitter to an “X” from the bird, marking what would be the latest big change since he bought the social media platform for $44 billion last year. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Twitter’s new logo
FILE - Jamie Foxx smiles during an NBA basketball game between the Washington Wizards and Dallas Mavericks in Dallas, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Academy Award winning actor, Grammy winning singer and comedian says he “went to hell and back” but is recovering from an undisclosed medical condition. Foxx made his first public comments in an Instagram message posted on Friday, July 21, 2023 after being hospitalized in April. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
Jamie Foxx recovering
Sports

Blackhawks announce 2-year contract for forward Philipp Kurashev after arbitration decision

FILE - Chicago Blackhawks' Philipp Kurashev plays during an NHL hockey game, Jan. 19, 2023, in Philadelphia. The Chicago Blackhawks and forward Kurashev have a two-year contract in place after going through salary arbitration. The team announced the decision on Sunday, July 23. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

FILE - Chicago Blackhawks’ Philipp Kurashev plays during an NHL hockey game, Jan. 19, 2023, in Philadelphia. The Chicago Blackhawks and forward Kurashev have a two-year contract in place after going through salary arbitration. The team announced the decision on Sunday, July 23. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

 
Share

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks and forward Philipp Kurashev have a two-year contract in place after going through salary arbitration.

The team announced the decision on Sunday. The deal carries a salary-cap hit of $2.25 million.

The 23-year-old Kurashev set career highs with nine goals and 16 assists in 70 games last season. He has 23 goals and 39 assists in 191 games — all with Chicago.

Other news
Chicago Blackhawks' No. 1 overall pick in the NHL draft Connor Bedard, left, waves before throwing out a ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Chicago Cubs and the Cleveland Guardians, Sunday, July 2, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
Chicago Blackhawks and No. 1 overall draft pick Connor Bedard agree to 3-year contract
The Chicago Blackhawks and forward Connor Bedard have agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract for the No. 1 overall draft pick.
Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson poses with first round draft pick Connor Bedard during the first round of the NHL hockey draft, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
No. 1 overall draft pick Connor Bedard begins development camp with Chicago Blackhawks
Connor Bedard is going to work with the Chicago Blackhawks. Bedard is the centerpiece of the team’s development camp at its practice facility near the United Center.
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill skates with the Stanley Cup after the Knights defeated the Florida Panthers 9-3 in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. The Knights won the series 4-1. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Vegas Golden Knights re-sign goalie Adin Hill to a 2-year deal on the eve of free agency
The Vegas Golden Knights have re-signed Stanley Cup-winning goaltender Adin Hill to a two-year deal worth almost $10 million.
NHL hockey teams participate in the second day of the draft Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
NHL draft wraps up with 11 picks for Chicago, dearth of trades ahead of free agency
The Chicago Blackhawks acquired their latest generational talent along with a big dose of speed in one of the NHL’s largest draft hauls.

Kurashev was selected by the Blackhawks in the fourth round of the 2018 entry draft. He made his NHL debut in January 2021.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports