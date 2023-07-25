FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James warms up at halftime during a high school basketball game against Christopher Columbus at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, January 16, 2023, in Springfield, Mass. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)
Panthers agree to three-year extension for forward Eetu Luostarinen

 
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Panthers have agreed on a three-year contract extension for forward Eetu Luostarinen, which will put him under contract through the 2026-27 season.

Luostarinen, 24, had a breakout season in 2022, setting career highs in goals (17), assists (26) and points (43). During the Panthers’ 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs run, Luostarinen had five points over 16 games, including the winning goal in Game 6 of the opening round against Boston.

The Panthers made it to the Stanley Cup Final, where they lost to the Vegas Golden Knights.

Carolina selected Luostarinen in the second round (42nd overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft. He was traded to Florida in 2020. He has skated in 212 NHL games, with 78 career points.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound native of Siilinjarvi, Finland, spent three seasons (2016-17 to 2018-19) in Finland with KalPa (Liiga). He appeared in 141 games, collecting 63 points.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports