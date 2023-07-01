Penguins keep Jarry and Senators sign Korpisalo as goalies shuffle around in NHL free agency

Police officers patrol in front of the Arc de Triomphe on the Champs Elysees in Paris, Saturday, July 1, 2023. President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday scrapped an official trip to Germany after a fourth straight night of rioting and looting across France in defiance of a massive police deployment. Hundreds turned out for the burial of the 17-year-old whose killing by police triggered the unrest. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Protests in France
President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Washington. The Biden administration is moving forward on a new student debt relief plan after the Supreme Court struck down his original initiative to provide relief to 43 million borrowers. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
New student debt plan
FILE - A sign at Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco on Nov. 18, 2022. Thousands of people logged complaints about problems accessing Twitter on Saturday, July 1, 2023, after owner Elon Musk limited most users to viewing 600 tweets a day — restrictions he described as an attempt to prevent unauthorized scraping of potentially valuable data from the site. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Twitter limits
FILE - Delegates hold up their ballots at the Southern Baptist Convention at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Less than a month after finalizing the ouster of one of its largest churches for having women pastors, the Southern Baptist Convention has lost another of its biggest congregations. Elevation Church — a North Carolina-based megachurch that draws thousands of worshippers to its multiple campuses and has wielded a strong influence on contemporary Christian worship music — sent notice to the SBC on June 26 that it was withdrawing its affiliation. (Scott Clause/The Daily Advertiser via AP, File).
Women pastors
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the European Space Agency Euclid space telescope, lifts off from pad 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Saturday, July 1, 2023. The Euclid mission is designed to explore the evolution of the dark universe. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
SpaceX launch
Sports

Penguins keep Jarry and Senators sign Korpisalo as goalies shuffle around in NHL free agency

FILE - Los Angeles Kings goalie Joonas Korpisalo (70) makes a save against the Edmonton Oilers during the second period of Game 1 of an NHL Stanley Cup first-round hockey playoff series in Edmonton, Alberta, April 17, 2023. On Saturday, July 1, the Ottawa Senators signed Korpisalo to a five-year contract worth $20 million. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
1 of 3 | 

FILE - Los Angeles Kings goalie Joonas Korpisalo (70) makes a save against the Edmonton Oilers during the second period of Game 1 of an NHL Stanley Cup first-round hockey playoff series in Edmonton, Alberta, April 17, 2023. On Saturday, July 1, the Ottawa Senators signed Korpisalo to a five-year contract worth $20 million. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry protects his net during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, in Elmont, N.Y. The Pittsburgh Penguins decided to bring back two-time All-Star goaltender Tristan Jarry, signing him Saturday, July 1, 2023 to a $26.875 million, 5-year deal with a $5.375 million annual cap hit through 2028.(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)
2 of 3 | 

FILE - Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry protects his net during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, in Elmont, N.Y. The Pittsburgh Penguins decided to bring back two-time All-Star goaltender Tristan Jarry, signing him Saturday, July 1, 2023 to a $26.875 million, 5-year deal with a $5.375 million annual cap hit through 2028.(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Vegas Golden Knights backup goaltender Jonathan Quick skates with the Stanley Cup after the Knights defeated the Florida Panthers 9-3 in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. The Knights won the series 4-1. (AP Photo/John Locher)
3 of 3 | 

Vegas Golden Knights backup goaltender Jonathan Quick skates with the Stanley Cup after the Knights defeated the Florida Panthers 9-3 in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. The Knights won the series 4-1. (AP Photo/John Locher)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By STEPHEN WHYNO and AP Hockey Writer
 
Share

Even with not a lot of money to go around and after Vegas won the Stanley Cup with a surprise starting goaltender, NHL contenders showed on the first day of free agency that they’re willing to spend to keep or find reliable help in net.

The Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday re-signed two-time All-Star Tristan Jarry to a five-year contract worth just under $27 million, the Ottawa Senators added Joonas Korpisalo for $20 million over five years, and the New York Islanders extended franchise goalie Ilya Sorokin to an eight-year, $66 million deal through 2032.

Jarry will average $5.375 million a year on this contract, which new Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas was comfortable signing after meeting with the 28-year-old in Edmonton recently and talking through expectations.

Other news
FILE -Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jason Zucker (16) plays against the Nashville Predators during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. The Arizona Coyotes signed former Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jason Zucker to a one-year deal and brought back three popular former players to kick off the free agency period. Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski, File)
Coyotes sign Zucker, bring back 3 players to kick off free agency
The Arizona Coyotes signed former Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jason Zucker to a one-year deal and brought back three popular former players to kick off the free agency period.
FILE - Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry protects his net during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, in Elmont, N.Y. The Pittsburgh Penguins decided to bring back two-time All-Star goaltender Tristan Jarry, signing him Saturday, July 1, 2023 to a $26.875 million, 5-year deal with a $5.375 million annual cap hit through 2028.(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)
Penguins bring back goalie Jarry on a five-year deal, lure defenseman Graves away from New Jersey
The Pittsburgh Penguins are sticking with goaltender Tristan Jarry. The team signed the two-time All-Star to a five-year contract worth around $5.375 million annually rather than let Jarry walk in free agency.
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith skates with the Stanley Cup after the Knights defeated the Florida Panthers 9-3 in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. The Knights won the series 4-1. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Golden Knights trade Reilly Smith to the Penguins and re-sign Ivan Barbashev for 5 years
The Vegas Golden Knights have traded forward Reilly Smith to the Pittsburgh Penguins and re-signed Ivan Barbashev.
FILE -T oronto Maple Leafs forward Jason Spezza speaks to the media after being eliminated in the first round of the NHL Stanley Cup playoffs during a press conference in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. The Pittsburgh Penguins have hired two-time NHL All-Star Jason Spezza as assistant general manager. President of hockey operations Kyle Dubas announced the move on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
Penguins name 2-time All-Star Jason Spezza as assistant general manager
The Pittsburgh Penguins have hired two-time NHL All-Star Jason Spezza as assistant general manager. Spezza comes to Pittsburgh from Toronto, where he spent the 2022-23 season working as a special assistant to new Penguins director of hockey operations Kyle Dubas.

“And at his age, as well, within looking at the marketplace, we just felt it was the best bet to make for our club at this time,” Dubas said.

The Carolina Hurricanes made smaller bets in retaining their veteran tandem of Frederik Andersen and Antti Raanta that helped them reach the playoffs each of the past two seasons. Andersen got $6.8 million over two years and Raanta $1.5 million for 2023-24, and the team still has young Pyotr Kochetkov waiting in the wings as the goalie of the future.

“We don’t have a ton of money (invested in goal),” general manager Don Waddell said. “There’s a lot of goalies and league starters that make more than all three of those guys, so if we were going to bring them back, I felt that we needed the insurance to have all three of them back.”

Andersen, Raanta and Kochetkov combine to count, at most, $5.9 million against the salary cap next season. Seven different goalies have a higher number by themselves.

Sorokin will at $8.25 million when his new contract kicks in for the 2024-25 season, according to a person with knowledge of the situation who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because terms were not announced. That’s the going rate for a Vezina Trophy finalist who will be just 29 years old when the deal starts.

The Islanders also brought back Semyon Varlamov on an $11 million, four-year deal to keep Sorokin’s longtime partner around.

Other teams went more of a bargain route in goal, including the New York Rangers signing two-time Stanley Cup champion Jonathan Quick to a one-year contract worth $825,000, with another $100,000 in potential incentives. Quick, the playoff MVP when Los Angeles won in 2012, is coming off backing up Adin Hill when Vegas hoisted the Cup for the first time this past season.

Quick, a Connecticut native, now takes over as 2022 Vezina winner Igor Shesterkin’s backup. Rangers GM Chris Drury expects Quick’s transition to be seamless.

“He obviously knows all about (Shesterkin) and his accomplishments and I think he’s ready to take on a role of mentor — similar to what he did in Vegas,” Drury said. “And I’m excited to have him.”

Pittsburgh also signed Alex Nedjelkovic for depth in goal at $1.5 million. That’s the same Detroit signed James Reimer for, while also signing ex-Florida goalie Alex Lyon for $1.8 million over two years.

Out West, Los Angeles signed Cam Talbot to a one-year contract worth $1 million, with $1 million more in potential incentives, and rival San Jose gave Mackenzie Blackwood $4.7 million over the next two seasons after acquiring his rights from New Jersey.

The goalie shuffle Saturday came after Hill re-signed for two years and $9.8 million with Vegas. Laurent Brossoit, who started the playoffs for the Golden Knights before being injured and replaced by Hill during the second round, returned to Winnipeg for $1.75 million.

The Jets hold the keys to the next big goalie development, with 2020 Vezina winner Connor Hellebuyck expected to be traded at some point before he’s a free agent next summer.

___

AP Sports Writers Aaron Beard and Will Graves and freelance writer Denis Gorman contributed.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports