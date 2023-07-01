Panthers address immediate needs in free agency, and bring back Kulikov

Police officers patrol in front of the Arc de Triomphe on the Champs Elysees in Paris, Saturday, July 1, 2023. President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday scrapped an official trip to Germany after a fourth straight night of rioting and looting across France in defiance of a massive police deployment. Hundreds turned out for the burial of the 17-year-old whose killing by police triggered the unrest. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Protests in France
President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Washington. The Biden administration is moving forward on a new student debt relief plan after the Supreme Court struck down his original initiative to provide relief to 43 million borrowers. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
New student debt plan
FILE - A sign at Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco on Nov. 18, 2022. Thousands of people logged complaints about problems accessing Twitter on Saturday, July 1, 2023, after owner Elon Musk limited most users to viewing 600 tweets a day — restrictions he described as an attempt to prevent unauthorized scraping of potentially valuable data from the site. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Twitter limits
FILE - Delegates hold up their ballots at the Southern Baptist Convention at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Less than a month after finalizing the ouster of one of its largest churches for having women pastors, the Southern Baptist Convention has lost another of its biggest congregations. Elevation Church — a North Carolina-based megachurch that draws thousands of worshippers to its multiple campuses and has wielded a strong influence on contemporary Christian worship music — sent notice to the SBC on June 26 that it was withdrawing its affiliation. (Scott Clause/The Daily Advertiser via AP, File).
Women pastors
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the European Space Agency Euclid space telescope, lifts off from pad 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Saturday, July 1, 2023. The Euclid mission is designed to explore the evolution of the dark universe. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
SpaceX launch
Sports

Panthers address immediate needs in free agency, and bring back Kulikov

Florida Panthers left wing Anthony Duclair (10) tries to pass the puck as he falls during the third period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals against the Vegas Golden Knights, Monday, June 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
1 of 2 | 

Florida Panthers left wing Anthony Duclair (10) tries to pass the puck as he falls during the third period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals against the Vegas Golden Knights, Monday, June 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Florida Panthers General Manager Bill Zito speaks during a news conference about the end of the season, the upcoming draft and next year's team, Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
2 of 2 | 

Florida Panthers General Manager Bill Zito speaks during a news conference about the end of the season, the upcoming draft and next year’s team, Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By TIM REYNOLDS
 
Share

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Panthers are anticipating being without some players when this coming season opens, and general manager Bill Zito filled in the projected voids in free agency.

And those moves came on a day where the team had to send fan favorite Anthony Duclair out in a trade as well.

The Eastern Conference champions loaded up on defensemen — two-time All-Star Oliver Ekman-Larsson and former Panther Dmitry Kulikov headlining the group — as part of a big class that struck deals with Florida on Saturday.

Other news
Florida Panthers General Manager Bill Zito speaks during a news conference about the end of the season, the upcoming draft and next year's team, Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Panthers say goalie Spencer Knight is doing well and expected back in the fall
Spencer Knight has been in contact with the Florida Panthers, and the team is working under the premise that the goaltender will be back with them this fall.
Kids play ball hockey at an NHL Street event in Boston, Mass., on Saturday, June 17, 2023. The league launched a street hockey program earlier this year aimed at getting more people interested in the sport. (AP Photo/Jimmy Golen)
Vegas-Florida Stanley Cup Final shows the value of street hockey in many US markets
The Stanley Cup Final between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was the scene of street hockey being played by kids outside in the desert and by the Everglades.
Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad (5) talks to his teammates after scoring a goal during the third period in Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals against the Vegas Golden Knights, Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Panthers’ injury issues from Stanley Cup Final will carry into next season
Reminders of this run to the Stanley Cup Final will be everywhere when next season starts for the Florida Panthers.
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault skates with the Stanley Cup after the Knights defeated the Florida Panthers 9-3 in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. The Knights won the series 4-1. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Original Golden Knights key part of Vegas’ Stanley Cup run
Bruce Cassidy has been the Golden Knights’ coach for only a year, but he knows full well the history of the Misfits.

Ekman-Larsson and Kulikov are both on one-year deals, as is fellow defenseman Mike Reilly. Another newcomer to the blue line, Niko Mikkola, signed a three-year deal — and the Panthers kept defenseman Lucas Carlsson on a one-year, two-way contract.

The Vancouver Canucks bought out Oliver Ekman-Larsson’s contract two weeks ago, agreeing to pay the 31-year-old Swede $19.33 million — spread over the next eight years to reduce its salary-cap hit. Ekman-Larsson had four years and $29 million remaining on the eight-year, $66 million contract he signed with Arizona in 2018.

Kulikov — who still keeps a home in South Florida — played for a pair of playoff teams with Florida in 2012 and 2016, and now has a chance to join a team that is a Stanley Cup contender that figures to be without Aaron Ekblad and Brandon Montour when the coming season starts in October as they recover from injuries they suffered in the playoff run.

“To be honest, I don’t really know him, so I don’t have that emotional bond to him as a former Panther. It was purely on his play,” Zito said of Kulikov. “If you look at his game, everywhere he goes, he can play with different types of players. He can play different situations. He’s a fit man. There’s so many elements to what he does.”

Florida also kept Grigori Denisenko, signing the forward to a two-way deal that suggests he’s ready for full-time stints in the NHL. Another forward added to the mix was Kevin Stenlund — a 6-foot-5 forward with NHL experience with Winnipeg and Columbus.

“Stenlund is a really unique guy, whose combination of size, skating and skill is rare,” Zito said. “A dynamic player with a big shot, we are excited to add some size to our lineup as we welcome Kevin to South Florida.”

Florida lost defenseman Radko Gudas ($12 million, three years) to Anaheim and goalie Alex Lyon — a huge part of the run to the playoffs this past season — to Detroit. Lyon was replaced essentially by Anthony Stolarz on a one-year, $1.1 million deal.

Zito lauded Gudas and Lyon and wished them well.

“We’re most appreciative for everything those two guys did for us,” Zito said. “I mean, I don’t need to restate it here. Everybody knows — and the most important thing — is the character and quality and the people that they both are.”

He expressed similar sentiments later Saturday after making the deal involving Duclair. Florida got forward Steven Lorentz and a fifth-round pick in 2025 from San Jose for Duclair.

“A great ambassador for the sport of hockey, we would like to thank Anthony for his contributions to the Panthers organization and in the South Florida community,” Zito said.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports